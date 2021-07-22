What Time Is Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony? Here's When & Where To Watch It

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to kickstart from July 23 after a one-year-long wait due to the COVID pandemic. The opening ceremony of the Summer Games will take place at Japan's new National Stadium. Unfortunately, with pandemic concerns still persisting, spectators are not permitted to witness the ceremony live. However, a virtual tour of the same is assured. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony is set to begin at 4:30 PM IST on July 23.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony preview

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will be extremely special as it will kickstart with the exhibition flight by Blue Impulse. Blue Impulse is the aerobatics squadron of Japan's Air-Self Defence Force that will paint the Tokyo sky with Olympics rings. The opening declaration ceremony will be led by Emperor Naruhito and will be followed up by the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. Like in most opening ceremonies, Japan is expected to promote their culture during the event.

Furthermore, the opening ceremony will be attended in person by leaders from 15 nations. French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden, and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene are the names of a few leaders who will be attending it along with other leaders. However, due to the pandemic concerns, only six officials have been permitted from each country to be a part of the ceremony.

Where to watch Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony in India?

For fans wondering where to watch Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the marquee event. The opening ceremony will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 and 2 SD/HD with English commentary. Meanwhile, Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD.

Additionally, Doordarshan will also live telecast the ceremony in India. Lastly, fans can also watch the Summer Games using the live stream. The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live streaming can be watched using the SonyLIV app. Subscription to the SonyLIV app costs ₹ 299/month or ₹ 999/year.