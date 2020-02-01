Conor McGregor Destroys His Opponent At The Age Of 18, Watch Video

Conor McGregor has been destroying his opponents inside the octagon for a long time now. The PPV king of UFC made a stunning comeback by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round at the UFC 246 main event. No doubt, the Irish superstar is one of the most feared fighters on the UFC roster. The former two-division champion of UFC has been knocking people out since a long time. Take a look at the fight where an 18-year-old Conor McGregor destroyed his opponent.

Also Read | What Did Conor McGregor Say To Donald Cerrone's Grandma After UFC 246 Victory: Watch

UFC: 18-year-old Conor McGregor destroying his opponent

Conor McGregor and Ciaran Campbell faced each other in a Ring of Truth event at the Ringside Boxing club in Dublin, Ireland. The fight took place in the early 2000s. A young Conor McGregor started the fight with confidence as he is seen bouncing around the ring with deadly combinations. After a few steady exchanges, Conor McGregor started to land his left hand over Ciaran Campbell. No wonder, the Irish dropped his opponent with a deadly jab before securing a stoppage win. Conor McGregor’s back-to-back combinations were too much for his opponent and Campbell failed to give anything in response.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Conor McGregor Leads UFC Tributes For Lakers Legend After Tragedy

Conor McGregor’s UFC status

After a successful welterweight comeback at UFC 246, Conor McGregor has a lot of options before him. The former two-division champion called out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight. He is also interested in taking up a bout against BMF Jorge Masvidal. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight strap also interests the Irish. Fans can't wait for an official confirmation from The Notorious One about his next fight. One thing is for sure, there's going to be a fight soon.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Paid Heartfelt Tribute By UFC Community After Tragic Death

Also Read | Conor McGregor Made More Money From His Whiskey Brand Than He Did By Fighting In UFC 246

(Image courtesy: YouTube and UFC.com)