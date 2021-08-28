When Does NFL Season Start? Check Start Date, Regular-season Schedule & How To Watch, Here

The NFL season is just around the corner and the schedule of the regular season has been unveiled as well which gives details about the match dates, best matches, and more importantly, the headline games each week. So without further ado, let's take a look at when the NFL season would commence, how to catch the action on television, and the live streaming details.

NFL regular-season start date: NFL season 2021 schedule

The 2021 season of the NFL gets underway on Thursday, September 9. However, what has really stood out here is that the start date of the upcoming NFL season has remained unchanged. It so happened that the 2021 season was extended and the preseason had to be reduced due to the global pandemic.

Here's the entire schedule of the NFL 2021 season:

The defending SuperBowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be locking horns with Dallas Cowboys in the season opener at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on September 9.

The key reason why this season stands out from the rest is that it marks the debut of an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule where each team will are scheduled to play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games.

At the same time, it has also been learned that the 2021 season may also see the fans in attendance in the stands at every stadium. Clarification regarding the same is yet to be issued though.

How to watch NFL game on TV? How to live stream NFL game?

The viewers can catch all the action from the NFL 2021 on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App throughout the season.