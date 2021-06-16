When Is Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury Fight? Boxers Come Face-to-face Ahead Of Trilogy Bout

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been officially announced. The two heavyweights will battle for Fury's WBC world heavyweight championship next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder met at a press conference on Tuesday night and came face-to-face for the first time since their rematch back in February of 2020.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: When is Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury fight?

After battling to a draw in their first meeting, Fury made easy work of Wilder in the Fury vs Wilder rematch, dominating the fight before scoring the stoppage in the seventh round. However, the fight contract included a clause that allowed the loser to initiate a third battle between the two, taking the short end of a 60-40 purse split. Wilder immediately exercised his option but as injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the fight, Fury said time was up and moved on to a planned fight with Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized world championships.

Wilder then took the battle to court and an arbitrator stated Fury must honour the clause and fight Wilder, setting up a rubber match and taking the biggest fight in boxing. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 is scheduled to take place on July 24th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the pair met at the Novo by Microsoft club in Los Angeles, where they were supposed to answer questions about their upcoming, highly-anticipated trilogy fight. Wilder, however, remained mute when fronting reporters, refusing to answer questions after rocking up with his headphones on. Standing opposite one another — Wilder with headphones in place and Fury with his shirt off — the pair gazed into each other’s eyes for almost six minutes as they left it to members of their respective entourages to pick up the trash-talking slack. Security eventually had to step in and separate the boxers.

Some fans on social media labelled their staredown as one of the most awkward face-to-face staredowns of all time.

Deontay Wilder weight and reach

Wilder stands at 6 feet and 7 inches and weighs just over 230 pounds. The American boxer has an 83 inch (211 cm) reach.

Tyson Fury weight and reach

Fury stands at 6 feet and 9 inches and weighs a reported 280 pounds. The British boxer has an 85 inch (216 cm) reach.

Image Credits - AP