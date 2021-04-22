When Is Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul? What Will Mayweather Vs Paul Fight Purse Be?

Hall of Fame boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and Internet personality Logan Paul will clash in an exhibition bout after the original fight, set in February was postponed. The original bout was set to be hosted by online platform Fanmio on February 20 and a new site for the fight is set to be determined. Here's a look at when is Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse.

When is Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight?

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, the exhibition bout between Hall of Fame boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and Internet personality Logan Paul is tentatively planned for June 5. The site of the fight is yet to be determined, but Mayweather posted on Instagram on Tuesday that five cities, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta are under consideration. According to The Athletic's sources, Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds, while Paul cannot weigh more than 190.

The bout will compete head-to-head with the already announced June 5 fight between undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosas on Triller Fight Club. While there hasn't been an official confirmation of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse, the boxing legend is expected to rake in a mammoth $100 million from the bout. Money's bout against Conor McGregor in 2017 saw more than 4 million purchase the pay-per-view, and one can expect the same considering Logan Paul's fanbase on YouTube, where has more than 2.7 million followers.

Floyd Mayweather boxing record

Floyd Mayweather has won fifteen major world titles during his legendary boxing career which spanned for two decades before his retirement in 2015. The 44-year-old is unbeaten in his professional boxing career with a 50-0 record, winning 27 of those via knockout. Mayweather defeated McGregor in what was his last professional fight in 2017, courtesy of a TKO in the 10th round. Mayweather since then has fought undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 in an exhibition bout, which he won with a TKO in the first round. Logan Paul meanwhile teamed up with his brother Jake and fought fellow YouTuber KSI and his brother Deji, in a fight that ended in a majority draw. Paul made his professional debut against KSI in 2019, which consisted of six three-minute rounds, resulting in a win for KSI via a split decision.

Logan Paul net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul's net worth can be estimated to be around $19 million. Much of his net worth stems from his two YouTube channels. It is also said that Logan Paul earns over $11 million every year. According to the Forbes list, it was reported that Logan Paul mints over $80,000 for sponsored content on his social media handle including Instagram, and about $1,50,000 for Facebook. Paul also endorses a variety of brands including Hanes, HBO, and PepsiCo. Paul earned around $2million total from his first fight against KSI, but the re-match which was broadcast by boxing company DAZN USA likely topped $3million.

Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Floyd Mayweather net worth stands at an astonishing $450 million, despite 'Money' retiring in 2017. The website claims that Mayweather raked in a reported $303 million per fight and his total career earnings amount to $1.1 billion. Mayweather is part of the exclusive athlete billionaire club along with Michael Jordan, Michael Schumacher, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods. The boxing icon earned $300 million from fighting Conor McGregor in 2017.

DISCLAIMER: The above Floyd Mayweather net worth and Logan Paul net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

