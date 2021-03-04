When Is Fury Vs Joshua? Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Fight 'Agreed', Says Bob Arum

Boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are set to meet later this summer to determine the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. On Wednesday, Fury's promoter Bob Arum revealed that Fury and Joshua finally reached an agreement over their heavyweight world title unification fight. Reports suggest that the two heavyweight world champions will imminently announce their £200 million mega-fight as the terms for the bout have now been agreed.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury On Conor McGregor's UFC 257 Loss To Dustin Poirier: “Inactivity Kills The Cat”

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua 'agreed', says Bob Arum

The much-anticipated bout between Fury and Joshua has been in the works since Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December but Fury’s promoter Bob Arum says “all the points” have now been agreed. While speaking to iFL TV on Wednesday, Bob Arum revealed that there are "no more issues" regarding the heavyweight super-fight. The 89-year-old said, "(It’s done) as far as I am concerned. All the points have been agreed to, that's what both sides have said. As far as I'm concerned, I've been working on it and all of the points have been agreed to."

‼️✅ Bob Arum has declared that everything is now agreed for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury with no issues left to be resolved in negotiations. He said they are currently in process of getting all contracts signed, official announcement to follow. [@IFLTV] pic.twitter.com/GcV9ooCU43 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 3, 2021

Joshua produced a stunning win to end 2020 as IBF, WBA and WBO champion by beating Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena in brutal fashion. The 31-year-old then welcomed a fight with Fury in the aftermath of his dominant victory and the first part of 2021 has seen much speculation about when it might take place. The Gypsy King, meanwhile, claimed his own remarkable win in February 2020 against Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title and is now ready to take on his British counterpart.

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury Almost A Done Deal After Contract Exchanges: Eddie Hearn

When is Fury vs Joshua? Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua date still uncertain

While there have been no confirmed dates of when the fight will take place, reports from the Mirror have claimed that the bout will take place in June or July later this year. It is expected that Joshua and Fury will agree on a two-fight deal with the second being held sometime just before Christmas. The Fury vs Joshua schedule is likely to be drawn up once both parties make their fight official.

Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury fight venue

The fight will likely be held in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia in pole position after having hosted Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Anthony Joshua Reacted After Seeing Video Of Tyson Fury With Heavy Physique

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury prize money

Reports suggest that the boxers have agreed to a blockbuster £200 million deal. Joshua and Fury agreed to financial terms last year with both champions earning 50% of the purse, predicted to be £100m each. The winner will then earn 60% of the purse for a rematch which might take place in Cardiff at the end of the year.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury Takes Dive In Freezing Cold Sea, Gets Slammed By Fans For ‘Heavy’ Physique

Image Credits - AP, Anthony Joshua Instagram