When Is Styrian Grand Prix? Styrian Grand Prix Schedule, Time And News

The F1 2021 season has been off to an excellent start as seven captivating races have taken place so far. Mercedes F1 dominated the opening few races as reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton won three of the first four Grand Prix. However, the battle seems to have turned in Red Bull Racing's favour over the last few weeks as the Milton Keyes outfit have won three races in a row. F1 fans will hope that the tight battle between Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing continues this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Styria. Here are the details of when is Styrian Grand Prix and our prediction for the same.

When is Styrian Grand Prix 2021? Styrian Grand Prix schedule

As per the Styrian Grand Prix schedule, the Styrian Grand Prix date is from Friday, June 25 to June 27. The Styrian Grand Prix time for the main race is Sunday, June 27 from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST. The rest of the Styrian Grand Prix date and time are given below.

Friday, June 25

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, June 26

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

F1 2021 standings heading into Styrian Grand Prix 2021

Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing have been locked in a feisty battle for the championships for the entirety of this season so far. From the seven Grand Prix that have taken place so far, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has won three while the last remaining race has been won by Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. After seven races, Red Bull (215) lead the Constructors' Championship by 37 points from Mercedes (178) while Verstappen (131) leads the Drivers' Championship by 12 points from Hamilton (119).

Styrian Grand Prix prediction and news

As a result of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's commanding victory at the French Grand Prix 2021 this past Sunday, it seems that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes F1 have already conceded defeat heading into this weekend's race in Styria. Hamilton was shocked to see the straight-line speed improvements that Red Bull has made and expects their dominance to continue in the coming weeks. The Brit said, "It's a power-hungry circuit, it's got those long long straights, so we could see something similar [to France] - obviously with the straight-line speed of the Red Bull. But we've got three days to try and see if we can make any adjustments and improvements and maybe if we maximise absolutely everything maybe we can give them a run for their money,"

Image Credits: F1/Instagram