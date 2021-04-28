When Is UFC 262? UFC 262 Fight Card, Tickets And Chandler Vs Oliveira Preview

Quick links:
Image Source: UFC/ Twitter
At UFC 262 on May 15 (May 16, as per Indian timings), the lengthy reign of Khabib Nurmagomedov as the UFC lightweight champion will officially come to an end. After UFC President Dana White confirmed Nurmagomedov’s retirement a few weeks ago, the promotion scheduled a match between top contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant title, which will headline the stacked UFC 262 fight card. The event will take place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, which will be packed by MMA fans.
Charles Oliveira had his impressive UFC debut in January, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257. The win immediately put Chandler in the top five of the lightweight ranking and even earned him a title shot. Oliveira, on the other hand, is on an incredible run, winning his last eight fights. Do Bronx, who has the most submission victories in the promotion, grabbed headlines by dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 this past December.
The co-main event of the card will mark the return of Nate Diaz, who will fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. This will be the first time in history that a co-main event non-title fight will be five rounds long.
The tickets of UFC 262 went live on UFC, Toyota Center and AXS’s official website, but were sold out within minutes. Dana White shared the news on his social media, claiming that the promotion sold over 17,000 tickets in record timing.