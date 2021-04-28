Last Updated:

When Is UFC 262? UFC 262 Fight Card, Tickets And Chandler Vs Oliveira Preview

When is UFC 262? UFC 262 will take place on May 15 with the vacant lightweight title bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira headlining the event.

At UFC 262 on May 15 (May 16, as per Indian timings), the lengthy reign of Khabib Nurmagomedov as the UFC lightweight champion will officially come to an end. After UFC President Dana White confirmed Nurmagomedov’s retirement a few weeks ago, the promotion scheduled a match between top contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant title, which will headline the stacked UFC 262 fight card. The event will take place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, which will be packed by MMA fans.

When and Where is UFC 262?

  • When is UFC 262 (as per US timings): Saturday, May 15, 2021
  • When is UFC 262 (as per Indian timings): Sunday, May 16, 2021
  • Where is UFC 262: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

 

Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira preview

Charles Oliveira had his impressive UFC debut in January, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257. The win immediately put Chandler in the top five of the lightweight ranking and even earned him a title shot. Oliveira, on the other hand, is on an incredible run, winning his last eight fights. Do Bronx, who has the most submission victories in the promotion, grabbed headlines by dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 this past December.

The co-main event of the card will mark the return of Nate Diaz, who will fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. This will be the first time in history that a co-main event non-title fight will be five rounds long.

How to buy UFC 262 tickets? UFC 262 tickets sold out

The tickets of UFC 262 went live on UFC, Toyota Center and AXS’s official website, but were sold out within minutes. Dana White shared the news on his social media, claiming that the promotion sold over 17,000 tickets in record timing.

UFC 262 fight card

Main Card

  • Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
  • Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz                                           
  • Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araújo
  • Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

Preliminary card

  • Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs Andre Muniz                                                   
  • Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan                                                 
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko                                             

Early preliminary card

  • Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy                                                      
  • Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett                                                    
  • Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov                                                    
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira                                                  
  • Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz                                                       
  • Lightweight bout: Joel Álvarez vs Christos Giagos

