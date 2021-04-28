When Is UFC 262? UFC 262 Fight Card, Tickets And Chandler Vs Oliveira Preview

At UFC 262 on May 15 (May 16, as per Indian timings), the lengthy reign of Khabib Nurmagomedov as the UFC lightweight champion will officially come to an end. After UFC President Dana White confirmed Nurmagomedov’s retirement a few weeks ago, the promotion scheduled a match between top contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant title, which will headline the stacked UFC 262 fight card. The event will take place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, which will be packed by MMA fans.

When and Where is UFC 262?

When is UFC 262 (as per US timings): Saturday, May 15, 2021

When is UFC 262 (as per Indian timings): Sunday, May 16, 2021

Where is UFC 262: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira preview

Charles Oliveira had his impressive UFC debut in January, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257. The win immediately put Chandler in the top five of the lightweight ranking and even earned him a title shot. Oliveira, on the other hand, is on an incredible run, winning his last eight fights. Do Bronx, who has the most submission victories in the promotion, grabbed headlines by dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 this past December.

The co-main event of the card will mark the return of Nate Diaz, who will fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. This will be the first time in history that a co-main event non-title fight will be five rounds long.

How to buy UFC 262 tickets? UFC 262 tickets sold out

The tickets of UFC 262 went live on UFC, Toyota Center and AXS’s official website, but were sold out within minutes. Dana White shared the news on his social media, claiming that the promotion sold over 17,000 tickets in record timing.

UFC 262 fight card

Main Card

Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araújo

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

Preliminary card

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs Andre Muniz

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko

Early preliminary card

Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett

Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov

Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz

Lightweight bout: Joel Álvarez vs Christos Giagos

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter