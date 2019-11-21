KBC Contestant Prerana Uses 50:50 Lifeline For Question On Michael Phelps Worth Rs 40,000

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 11's Episode No. 68 saw a contestant from Rajasthan, Prerana take home a sum of ₹3.20 lakh. Although the contestant could have gone on to win a lot more, she could have also gone home with much lesser than that. On the seventh question, Prerana almost made the wrong choice when her knowledge of international sports was fully challenged. Have a look at what happened.

ALSO READ | KBC 11: Jitender Singh Chouhan, a teacher from UP loses 6,40,000

50:50 to the rescue

Prerana had been going pretty well and had only used the 'Audience Poll' helpline in her journey till the sixth question. Having already won ₹20000, Prerana faced the seventh question for ₹40000.

The question was "Which of the mentioned athletes have been matched with the wrong sport?"

The options were

A. Lionel Messi - Football

B. Usain Bolt - Athletics

C. Michael Phelps - Golf

D. Roger Federer - Tennis

ALSO READ | KBC 11: Jitendra Singh failed to answer this Rs 6,40,000 question on Big B’s show

Prerana looked confused as she could recognise the names but was not so sure about their sporting disciplines. Her main confusion lied between Option B and Option C and she almost edged towards the option B. KBC host Amitabh Bachchan interjected and reminded Prerana of the helplines, which were at her disposal. Prerana did not hesitate then and immediately opted for the 50-50 Helpline. The helpline took out option B and a confident Prerana immediately went with option C. Prerana was right and she successfully went on to win ₹40000. Bachchan went on to inform her that Michael Phelps is indeed not a golfer. The legendary American is a record-breaking swimmer, who is the most successful Olympian of all-time with 28 medals.

ALSO READ | KBC 11 Written Update: Pratik's inspiring story of self-sustainable village

Prerana takes home Rs. 3 lakh 20 thousand

Prerana went on to win take home ₹3 lakh 20 thousand and was eventually beaten by the ₹6.40 lakh question. The question was "Which actress made her debut as a lead actress in a movie titled 'Aishwarya'?". The options that Prerana got were -

A. Aishwarya Rai

B. Deepika Padukone

C. Priyanka Chopra

D. Sonam Kapoor

A confused Prerana chose option D which turned out to be wrong. Sonam Kapoor made her debut as a lead in 'Saawariya' from 2007. It was Deepika Padukone who made her debut as a lead in Kannada film 'Aishwarya' from 2006. She later went on to make her Bollywood debut in 2007's 'Om Shanti Om'. Perhaps, had she answered the sports question without using a lifeline, she could have at least taken double the amount home.

ALSO READ | KBC 11: Taapsee Pannu speaks about her contribution in 'War' on the show