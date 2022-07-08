When Shinzo Abe Became 1st Japan PM To Receive Olympic Order For Navigating Tokyo 2020 Bid

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday after being shot at from close range in Nara. Abe, who was 67 years old at the time of his demise, was delivering a campaign speech in Nara when the unfortunate incident took place. Condolences over the demise of the leader are pouring in from all over the world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among several world leaders who have expressed shock and disbelief over the demise of Abe, while paying their respects to their association with Japan's longest-serving PM.

Apart from the various achievements for his nation and in establishing ties with other countries, Abe also holds the distinction of being the first Japanese Prime Minister to receive the Olympic Order, the highest honour of the Olympic Movement.

Abe was awarded the Olympic Order in November 2020 by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Abe was honoured with the award at a ceremony held at Japan's Olympic Museum. Apart from being the first-ever Japanese Prime Minister to receive the honour, Abe also became the 63rd Japanese citizen overall to be conferred the Olympic Order.

'I feel even humbler'

Abe received the Olympic Order for his contributions to hosting the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan. He was instrumental in Japan winning the bid to host the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Abe was the prime minister of Japan at the time the IOC awarded the country the right to host the 2020 Olympic Games. The leader also made a brief cameo during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he made an appearance dressed as Super Mario.

"I understand that this Gold Order given to me today is the highest award that honour the greatest contributions made to enhance the Olympic Movement. I am also aware that the order's first recipient was none other than Avery Brundage, the President of the IOC when Tokyo hosted its first Olympics. I must say that I feel even humbler," Abe had said in his acceptance speech.

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, with two terms from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He also served as the President of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2012 to 2020. He stepped down from the post of prime minister in 2020 to make way for Yoshihide Suga. Fumio Kishida replaced Suga as prime minister in October 2021.