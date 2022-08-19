When Will Tom Brady Return To Action? Buccaneers Coach Noncommittal On NFL Star's Future

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles last week announced that legendary quarterback Tom Brady will be taking a leave of absence due to 'personal reasons'. Brady was expected to be back with the team during a pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20th but the latest reports suggest that the leave is likely to get extended. Bowles suggested Brady may be away from the team longer than expected when asked about his return.

NFL news: When will Tom Brady return to Tampa bay Buccaneers?

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week.I'm not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There's no definitive date for me. We'll keep in touch and find out," Bowles said. As per ESPN report, this will be the first time that Tom Brady will take a significant amount of time away from the team during training camp or the preseason in 23 years.

When Tom Brady's absence was announced, Todd Bowles in his statement said, “This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp."

Previously Tom Brady had taken a leave of absence during Organised Team Activity when he was with the New England Patriots in 2018. He had taken the leave to spend more time with his family, however, those practices are optional and take place in the spring, long before the regular season begins.

Tom Brady: NFL career

Tom Brady started his career with New England Patriots after being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. In 2001 Brady led New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favoured Los Angeles Rams. He went on to lead the Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles following the 2003-04 season. Last season saw Tom Brady led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season. He had also announced his retirement from football in February, however he reversed his decision shortly afterwards. In May, Brady had signed a 10-year, $375m contract with Fox Sports, which will start when he retires from the NFL for good. The Tampa bay Buccaneersopen their regular-season campaign against the Dallas Cowboys on 11 September.