'When You're 45, Your Body Changes A Lot...': Will 2022 Season Be Tom Brady's Last In NFL?

After taking a brief retirement from NFL during the off-season, Tom Brady returned for a 23rd season helping Tampa Bay Buccaneers register a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the first match of the season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision to make a comeback on social media stating that he has unfinished business. However, the legendary quarterback is now thinking about his future in the sport following the battering he received during the opening match.

Tom Brady questions his future in the NFL after the Dallas game

According to the Dailymail report, the 45-year-old Brady was left with cuts and bruises following the conclusion of the NFL match. Speaking to Jim Gray on his weekly podcast, Let's Go!, Brady revealed that the bruise made him think about his football future. He said, 'You look at your arm and you got bruises, you got cuts and you go, OK, how much longer do I want to make this commitment And I obviously made the commitment for this year and everything's going to be like always continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.' He added, 'I think for me, I'm just going to take it daily and evaluate it as it comes. one of these days are going to be right. It's really fun for me. I still enjoy [it]. I feel it out there, I feel the joy, I feel the happiness, I feel the camaraderie.'

Tom Brady's wife talks about her husband's retirement u-turn

There have been speculations about tensions between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen following the NFL legend's decision to return to the sport. Bundchen in a new Elle interview revealed that she needs her husband to be more present at home. She said, "Obviously, I have my concerns this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,". She added, "I have definitely had those conversations with him repeatedly. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Tom Brady career

Speaking of Tom Brady's career in NFL, the quarterback started his journey with New England Patriots after being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. In 2001 Brady led New England to a Super Bowl victory over Los Angeles Rams. Following the 2003-04 season, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles. Last season saw Tom Brady lead the league in passing yards and touchdowns. In the current season, Brady has a chance to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston's record of being the all-time Buccaneers' leader in touchdown passes. Winstone had 121 touchdown passes, while Brady already has 83. The Legendary quarterback is just 39 touchdowns away from surpassing Winston's record and becoming the team's all-time leader in touchdown passes.