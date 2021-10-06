Where Do Muhammad Ali And Tyson Rank In All-time 10 Greatest Heavyweight Champions List?

The World Boxing Council is known for releasing the top ten lists for the fans to divulge into, before any major world title battle in boxing. With the much-anticipated match, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder all set to take place on October 9, WBC has released the All-Time Heavyweight Top 10 list. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been the eternal number one of WBC for a long time now, and his position is unlikely to change in the future. However, the point to be noticed is that the list doesn’t feature any of the present boxing champions.

Mike Tyson finds himself at the second position in the list ahead of Lennox Lewis. The former undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson lost to the all-conquering and last undisputed heavyweight champion in history, Lewis. However, Tyson finds himself ahead of Lewis which has surely turned many eyes. Both the boxers held the famous green and gold strap more than twice in their career. Tyson held it twice when he defeated Trevor Berbick and Frank Bruno, whereas Lewis defeated Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman during his long reign. Tyson has nine successful title defenses to his name, whereas Lewis has fourteen to his name.

Meanwhile, the last man to make his name up the charts was Vitali Klitschko, who reigned twice as the Heavyweight champion. As reported by World Boxing News, Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, and Joe Frazier feature in the list, whereas Deontay Wilder is yet to rise up the ranks, despite reigning five years as the champion. On the other hand, the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Fury is yet to make a single title defense, which may change during his fight with Wilder on October 9.

The complete list-

1. Muhammad Ali (US)

2. Mike Tyson (US)

3. Lennox Lewis (GB)

4. Larry Holmes (US)

5. Evander Holyfield (US)

6. George Foreman (US)

7. Joe Frazier (US)

8. Vitaly Klitschko (Ukraine)

9. Sonny Liston (US)

10. Ken Norton (US)

World Heavyweight Championship: Fury vs Wilder III, on October 9

The Fury vs Wilder III is a pay-per-view event of the World Heavyweight Championship which will see Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder lock horns for the third time. The first match of the trilogy was held in December 2018, where the bout ended in a controversial draw. Both boxers had a re-match in February of 2020, where Fury became victorious over Wilder by a seventh-round technical knockout. By defeating Wilder, Fury captured the WBC and the Ring magazine heavyweight titles. The loss by Wilder at the hands of Fury is the only defeat he has faced in his professional boxing career.

(Image: AP)