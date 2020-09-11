Where Is Bubba Wallace Going? NASCAR Star To Quit Richard Petty After Eventful 2020 Season

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace shocked his fans across the globe after he announced his decision to quit Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the 2020 season. The 26-year-old released a statement on his social media accounts which was followed by the team's official statement on the matter. With Bubba Wallace leaving Petty and co., fans have questioned where is Bubba Wallace going and his next potential destination.

Where is Bubba Wallace going? Bubba Wallace leaving Petty Motorsports at the end of 2020 season

Bubba Wallace took to Twitter on Friday to announce his decision to leave Richard Petty Motorsports after the end of the 2020 season. The 26-year-old wrote that the decision was a tough one to take and expressed his gratitude towards the entire team for letting him race in his first-ever NASCAR Cup series. The NASCAR star, who has been on the forefront of the company's support of the Black Lives Matter movement, wrote that he has grown as a driver and person since joining the team and will give his best in the remaining nine races of the season. Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed the news and added that they would announce a new driver shortly.

Where is Bubba Wallace going? Bubba Wallace new team

With Bubba Wallace leaving Petty at the end of the 2020 season, the 26-year-old has been linked with a host of other NASCAR teams. The driver's stock has risen due to his off-the-track activities as he advocates racial equality with RPM owner Andrew Murstein famously quoting that there are a plethora of drivers but only one Bubba last month to Forbes. The race to become the 'Bubba Wallace new team' is on, with the 26-year-old having earlier revealed that he had offers from Chip Ganassi Racing, another Chevrolet shop, for next season and beyond.

Wallace could fill the No. 42 ride previously held by Kyle Larson, with current driver Matt Kenseth having no plans to race next season. The No. 48 at Hendrick Motorsports could be another vacancy Bubba Wallace could slot in with Jimmie Johnson vacating the seat at the end of the current season.

Where is Bubba Wallace going? Bubba Wallace net worth

According to reports from Sportscasting, the Bubba Wallace net worth is an estimated $3.5 million. The 26-year-old's net worth is boosted through his participation in stock car racing, but his salary and value of assets remain unknown. Since signing for Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace has had a variety of main sponsors that have often changed throughout the season. Before his race at Martinsville, Wallace's primary sponsor in Atlanta for the Folds of Honor 500 was McDonald's.

Where is Bubba Wallace going? Bubba Wallace sponsorships

The NASCAR star has seen a massive rise in sponsorship deals since his vocal stance against racial injustice. With Bubba Wallace leaving Petty, his brand value is likely to grow further as with reports linking him to Chip Ganassi and Hendrick Motorsports. Columbia Sportswear signed the 26-year-old along with DoorDash, Cash App, Beats by Dre and Kingsford after his protest saw NASCAR ban the controversial Confederate flag. These sponsors are likely to move to the Bubba Wallace new team as the NASCAR star hopes to make it big on the circuit.

(Image Courtesy: Bubba Wallace Instagram)