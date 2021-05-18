Where Is Sushil Kumar Now? Why Is The Veteran Indian Olympian Absconding?

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons nearly two weeks ago following his alleged involvement in a fatal brawl at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, which led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. However, reports have suggested that Kumar has been absconding ever since an FIR was filed in the case. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police announced a reward of INR 100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kumar and netizens have also been curious to know more about the wrestler murder case as well as where is Sushil Kumar now -

Wrestler murder case: Indian Olympian accused in murder case of former junior national champion

On May 4, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a brawl involving two groups. Some wrestlers were also injured and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to reports, the fight took place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area. However, it was later confirmed that an FIR of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy was registered against senior wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar anticipatory bail: Pehlwan Sushil Kumar in hot water over Sagar Rana's murder

A day after the massive brawl that led to the tragic death of Rana, Kumar reportedly denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside the Chhatrasal Stadium. A few days later, a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused in the connection with the murder of Rana. Since then, Kumar is on the run, and efforts are on to trace the only Indian athlete who has won two Olympic medals as the Sushil Kumar anticipatory bail news made headlines on Tuesday.

A Delhi court will on Tuesday pronounce the order on the anticipatory bail application filed by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler. Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar heard the contentions of both the prosecution and defense at length and reserved the order on the application. It will be pronounced before 4 pm today, the judge said as per a PTI report. During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, sought dismissal of the pre-arrest bail plea on grounds that there is electronic evidence against him.

The prosecutor also asserted that the passport of Kumar, who is on the run, has been confiscated to alert the authorities as there is an apprehension that he may flee the country. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused, told the court that no custodial interrogation of his client is required as all the recoveries, including vehicle, weapon and stick, have been made by the police. These people, who I am up against, are criminal-minded people and I will suffer at their hands, Luthra said, on the behalf of Kumar.



Sushil Kumar news today: Where is Sushil Kumar now?

Kumar is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics. However, there has been no news about his whereabouts since Rana's murder.

Kumar, perhaps one of India's best-known sportspersons, and six others have been named in police complaint about the clash over vacating a flat in Delhi, the police said. On Monday, the Delhi Police announced a reward of INR 100,000 for anyone who was willing to give any information on the whereabouts of Kumar. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been placed on Sushil's associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher.



