Where To Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying Live In UK? Imola GP 2021 News

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is already underway as one practice session has been completed. The third practice and the all-important qualifying are scheduled to take place on Saturday ahead of Sunday's race. Here is a look at where to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying live in UK and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying time as per the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying schedule.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix first practice session review

Valtteri Bottas topped the timing charts for Mercedes in the first practice session of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He was followed by teammate Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen recording the third-fastest time. The trio was separated by just 0.058s, suggesting a close Mercedes vs Red Bull battle could be a possibility at Imola.

Ferrari enjoyed a strong start to their home Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc finishing the session in fourth while Carlos Sainz finished in sixth. Pierre Gasly separated the pair in fifth while Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi and Lando Norris completed the top 10. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel had another torrid start to the week as he could only manage 14th in the session.

However, the first practice session was perhaps more notable for its dramatic incidents with drivers frequently losing control of their cars. Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon made contact at the turn five chicane. There was heavy damage to the Red Bull's rear left tyre and the Alpine's front right. However, no driver was found guilty as the incident was deemed a mere collision.

Where to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying live in UK? What is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying time?

As per the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying schedule, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying time UK is 2:00 PM BST. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix UK will be aired live on Sky Sports F1. Sky Sports F1 costs £18 per month while the complete Sky Sports package costs £25 per month.

UK fans can also access the live stream of the Imola GP via the Sky Go app which is available on various digital devices, including phones and tablets. Meanwhile, non-sky customers can opt for a day or month pass of Sky Sports channels through NOW TV. NOW TV costs £9.99 for a day pass and £33.99 for a month pass. The NOW TV app can be found on most smart TVs, phones, tablets and computers.