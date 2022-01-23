'Whether Lewis Hamilton...': Australian GP Chief Avows Zero Tolerance Against Anti-vaxxers

The organisers of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix have stated that there will be "zero tolerance" for vaccine exemptions, with no team being allowed to compete until all members are fully vaccinated. Australian F1 Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott has said that it is mandatory for all drivers, support staff, pit crew, and spectators to be fully vaccinated in order to participate in the race. Westacott also remarked that the arrangements have been in place even before the recent controversy at the Australian Open.

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after he failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he deserved a medical exemption from the vaccine. Djokovic's Australian Open campaign was blocked by Scott Morrison's government even before he could start his title defence journey.

"The rules are simple to get into the country and the rules are simple to operate in Formula One. To come into the event you’ll be 100 percent vaccinated and there won’t be an exemption sought for anyone from anyone. Our arrangements have been in place well before the recent goings-on at the Australian Open. There’s zero-tolerance. Whether you’re Lewis Hamilton or Valentino Rossi in MotoGP, if you test positive, you don’t race that weekend," Westacott was quoted as saying by motorsport.com.

Westacott further assured the fans that there will be no cancellation this year and that the race will go ahead as planned. In 2020, the Australian GP was called off on very short notice and fans were left stranded at the gates of the circuit. The last time Australia hosted a Formula One race was back in 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, this year's race could see a crowd capacity limit imposed as a precautionary measure due to the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

Hamilton's F1 future in doubt

In terms of Hamilton, the British racer's Formula One future is currently clouded, since he has made no mention of returning to drive for Mercedes in 2022 after his shocking defeat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year. Despite leading for the majority of the race, Hamilton was passed in the final lap by Red Bull's Max Verstappen owing to a last-minute rule change in rules resulting from a mid-race crash. Hamilton was very disappointed with the result with his team boss suggesting that he might not return to the circuit next year.

Image: AP