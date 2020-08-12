Whistleblower Who Exposed Russia's Doping Scandal Fears Physical Threats

Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory, who exposed a Moscow-sponsored doping scheme leaves in fear in an undisclosed location in the United States.

President Vladimir Putin, he says, separates opposition in two ways — enemies and betrayers. "I am falling in the betrayers' category and all betrayers should be beheaded, cut, dead. So there is no doubt that he wants me to be dead," Rodchenkov told The Associated Press. He said he has got physical threats to be assassinated by supposed Russian agents.

In exile in the US since 2016, the chemist turned whistleblower's revelations turned Putin's Russia into an international sporting outcast and continues to be used in cases against athletes along with data from his former laboratory in Moscow.

'End of doping control'

It has not deterred him from documenting his life story in "The Rodchenkov Affair: How I Brought Down Putin's Secret Doping Empire," revisiting how he conspired with his country to corrupt sports and then tries to show contrition by turning star witness.

Rodchenkov was the brains behind a cocktail of anabolic steroids and a cover-up that turned Russia into a medal machine at the home Olympics in Sochi in 2014, topping the standings with 13 gold medals before disqualifications. Russian spies ensured the steroids would not be detected in doping tests as its secret service agents used a hole in the wall of the Sochi laboratory to swap out the dirty samples with clean urine at night.

"For me, it was the end of doping control," Rodchenkov said. "If we can do it, why others cannot?"

The doping cover-up extended beyond the Winter Olympics, into the Summer Games, Paralympics, world athletics championships and every major sport. Some Russians were barred from competing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games as the International Olympic Committee remains opposed to blanket bans on countries.

So Russian athletes can still compete on the international stage if they can show they are clean, despite a four-year ban from major international sporting events being imposed on the nation last year for a fresh cover-up, including tampering with data gained from Rodchenkov's former lab in Moscow.

'You cannot trust Russia'

Grigory Rodchenkov is of the opinion that sport is a part of President Putin's politics and showing to the West — Moscow's traditional foe — how good Russia is.

"You cannot trust Russia. You cannot trust the certification authorities, and [anti-doping] laboratories cannot be allowed to be restored within the foreseeable future," he said.

The whistleblower highlights that now since Putin has comfortably extended his reign over Russia following constitutional changes allowing him to run for two more six-year terms, in 2024 and 2030, no one can have faith in anything coming out of Kremlin. "Until 2036, no trust."

Rodchenkov notes that only whistleblowers can understand what is really going on inside sports, but in corrupted countries like Russia, "you have to escape and we need to be preserved."

For him, that means living a life constantly in fear of being recognised as happened on a train in the U.S. "It was a student," he recalled. "I told him, 'Forget you are meeting me, yes it's me, don't tell anyone.' ... I disappeared again."

(With inputs from AP)

