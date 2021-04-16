Who Is Abid Khan? Indian Boxer Turned Autorickshaw Driver Leaves People Lost For Words

On Thursday, a former student of the National Institute of Sports, Abid Khan, became the talk of the town for the internet community. In a video clip still doing the rounds on social media, Khan, a professionally trained boxer, is seen showcasing his sharp shadowboxing skills before stating that he now has to drive an autorickshaw to earn a living. The clip sparked a debate among netizens about the neglect and condition of some Indian sportspersons, with some wanting to know more about Abid Khan.

By his own admission, Abid Khan was also a student of the National Institute of Sports and did a coaching diploma in boxing in 1988-89. Following his coaching diploma, Khan took to the training profession and coached in the army teams for five years. He had also represented Punjab University back in the day and is a former North India boxing champion and Inter-university champion. Coming from a very humble background, Khan lived in a shanty before moving to Economically Weaker Section accommodation.

Why did Abid Khan quit boxing?

After flaunting his boxing skills in the video, Khan goes on to explain that he was forced to quit the sport he loved and instead, drive an autorickshaw to make ends meet. The father of two, who had aspirations of becoming a professional boxer and potentially help young boxers rise to stardom, said, "For a poor, middle-class man, poverty is a curse and being a sports lover is an even bigger curse. It (sports) is nothing but a wastage of time. Despite being a sportsman with many laurels, despite having a diploma I was never able to land a decent job."

"I had to run in circles and at the end, I picked up this job of driving an autorickshaw to make ends meet and feed my family. It’s just that luck wasn’t in my corner or I didn’t have the right connections or my efforts weren’t enough, I don’t know but I couldn’t land a job."

Shockingly, Khan goes on to admit that he now discourages young athletes from taking up sports. "I have seen my condition and that of many others in sports. There is no value. I had once approached an official from my college for the job of a peon. He commented how I was begging around for a job despite being a sportsman. That broke my heart and that is when I decided that I will not put my children in this field.”

