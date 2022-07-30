Who Is Anahat Singh? India's 14-yr-old Commonwealth Games Athlete Makes Winning Debut

Anahat Singh made history on Friday when she went on to win her opening match of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). The 14-year-old completed a crushing 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 win over Jada Ross St Vincent and the Grenadines to move into the next round. Anahat will take on World No. 19 19 Emily Whitlock in the women's singles Round of 32 match on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Anahat Singh gets a winning start

In the one-sided encounter, Anahat dominated her opponent right from the start. Ross did try to put up a fight in the first game but Anahat proved to be too strong as she secured an 11-5 win. The next two games were no different as Anahat, overpowered her opponent. The second game ended 11-2 in Anahat’s favour, while in the third game, the Indian teenager did not allow her opponent to pick up a single point and run away with the match.

It was Anahat Singh’s first senior-level appearance for India and she made the opportunity count with some style. After securing her maiden victory at Commonwealth Games 2022, Anahat said, "It’s my first senior tournament so I didn’t really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose. A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly."

Speaking of Anahat's performance coach Chris Walker, who himself is a two-time Commonwealth Games and world championships medallist, said the young Indian has a bright future. The 55-year-old said. “She is very smart, has good court sense and great racket work. At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I've been working with her has just been tremendous fun". He added "She has got a great attitude to all this attention. She’s just enjoying the ride. She won the third game 11-0 - there was never any chance of her letting up. She is very present when she is playing and so mature for such a young age,"

CWG 2022: All you need to know about Anahat Singh

Anahat Singh hails from Delhi and is currently studying in Class 9th. She is the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after managing to secure a spot by acing the national selection trials. Anahat has already won 50 titles including the US Junior Open, the British, German and Dutch Junior Opens and Asian Championship.

Anahat is the first sportswoman to win the British Junior Squash Open in 2019 and US Junior Squash Open in 2021. The top-ranked player in the U-15 category in India and Asia has also qualified for the World Juniors Squash Championships 2022 in Nancy, France, making her the youngest Indian to feature in the tournament. The tournament will begin on August 9.