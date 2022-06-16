Who Is Anita Wlodarczyk? Olympic Champion Suffers Season-ending Injury After Chasing Thief

Three-time Olympic hammer champion from Poland, Anita Wlodarczyk is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 season, after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury while chasing a thief. Last week, Anita tweeted a photo of her flexing her muscles in front of her car and revealed in the caption that she chased down the thief who attempted to break into her car and turned him over to the police. She also added that she “totally severed” a thigh muscle during the incident, however, remained optimistic about competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

'I will do everything to come back to the circle next year,' says Anita Wlodarczyk

According to AP, Wlodarczyk said, “I will do everything to come back to the circle next year and give you plenty of joy”. As per a report by Bleacher Report, detailing the incident, Anita said, “I took the thief alone and gave them to the police. Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury." With the season ending abruptly for her, Anita will now not be competing at the IAAF World Championships in July, an event where she has won a total of four gold medals from 2009 to 2017.

Who is Anita Wlodarczyk?

Born in Rawicz, Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland on August 8, 1985, Anita is arguably the greatest women’s hammer thrower of all time. She has won a total of 16 career medals in world competitions, which also includes 14 golds. The 36-year-old has won gold medals at every Olympic Games dating back to 2012.

Anita Wlodarczyk- Only woman to win multiple Olympic golds in hammer throw

Anita is the only woman with multiple Olympic golds in the sport, ever since it was added to the competition in 2000. During the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, she set the world record of the longest hammer throw in history by throwing a distance of 82.29 meters. Meanwhile, Zhang Wenxiu from China is the only other woman to win at least three medals in the event.

More about Anita Wlodarczyk's record tally of World Championship medals

Back in 2007, Anita won her first national U-23 championships and never looked back ever since. Competing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she finished sixth in the competition and went on to win her first World Championships gold in 2009 in Berlin, with a world record throw of 77.96 meters. Alongside the four gold medals, she also picked up the World Championships bronze in 2010.

(Image: AP)