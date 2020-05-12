Antonio Giovinazzi Of Alpha Romeo Touted To Replace Sebastian Vettel At Ferrari: Report

The Formula One fraternity were dealt with a huge shock after Scuderia Ferrari announced that they won't be renewing four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel's deal with the team. Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari would mark the end of a six-year association with the Italian racing giants. Vettel's departure means Ferrari will be looking to fill his seat and Alpha Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi has been linked along with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo. Here, let's take a look at who is Antonio Giovinazzi and the Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari links.

Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari: Who is Antonio Giovinazzi?

Who is Antonio Giovinazzi? Giovinazzi is an Italian racing driver currently competing for the Alpha Romeo racing team in Formula 1. The 26-year old has been touted as a potential wildcard pick at Maranello with Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari. Giovinazzi was picked as the third and reserve driver by Scuderia Ferrari during the 2017 season before the Italian made his debut with Sauber at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix.

Antonio Giovinazzi signed a full-time racing deal with Alpha Romeo ahead of the 2019 season and partnered with former Ferrari star Kimi Räikkönen. He was the 2015 FIA Formula 3 European Championship runner-up and raced with Prema in the 2016 International GP2 Series, finishing second again with five wins and eight overall podiums.

Who is Antonio Giovinazzi? Ferrari linked with Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo

Amongst the Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari links, the Italian racing giants have also been linked with a potential swoop for McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo. A move for either driver is set to have wider consequences on the driver market, shaking up the grid for 2021 when the majority of the field is currently out of a contract. McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo are the two favourites to replace Vettel at Ferrari and according to reports, both teams already have offers on the table for Vettel to consider.

