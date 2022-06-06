Who Is Avinash Sable? India's 3000m Steeplechase Champ Breaks National Record For 8th Time

Avinash Sable on Sunday broke the national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Rabat Diamond League 2022 in Morocco. The Indian athlete, who is taking part in his maiden Diamond League event, finished fifth in the race. Avinash Sable was the sole Indian participating in the competition in Rabat. The Diamond League is an annual elite athletics event in which athletes can compete by invitation only.

Rabat Diamond League: Who is Avinash Sable?

Avinash Sable was born in the village of Mandwa in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The athlete joined the Indian army in order to provide for his family who had to go through a lot of hardships. The 27-year-old started running back in 2015 having joined the army’s athletics programme. He was initially chosen for the cross country competitions.

During the 2018 Open Nationals in Bhubaneswar, Avinash Sable clocked 8:29.88 in the 3000m steeplechase, breaking the 30-year national record by 0.12 seconds. The previous mark was set by Gopal Saini in 1981 at the Asian Championships in Tokyo.

Sable broke the national record for a second time at the Federation Cup in Patiala in 2019, clocking 8:28.94, almost a second faster than his previous record. Avinash Sable's national record enabled him to run at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, making him the first Indian male steeplechaser since Deena Ram in 1991 to run at the worlds.

Back in 2019 at the Doha World Championship, Sable broke his own national record twice. In the heats, he ran three seconds faster than his national record time. He finished 13th in the final with a time of 8:21.37 to better the national record once again and also qualify for Tokyo 2020. With it, Avinash Sable became the first Indian to qualify in the steeplechase event at the Olympics since Gulzara Singh Mann in 1952. Sable once again bettered his national record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but failed to qualify for the final round. In April 2021, Avinash Sable won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, also in Doha.

Avinash Sable steeplechase records

Avinash Sable's national record now stands at 8:12.48 which he recorded at the 2022 Rabat Diamond League in Morocco. His previous national record was 8.16.21 at the Indian Grand Prix held in Thiruvananthapuram in March earlier this year.

Sable broke a 30-year-old national record in the men's 5000m in only his second race when he clocked 13:25.65s at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA in 2022.

The Indian also holds the existing half marathon national record, courtesy his 1:00:30s run at the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020. Avinash Sable has already qualified for the world athletics championships to be held in Oregon, USA next month, as well as the Commonwealth Games to be held in July-August in Birmingham, UK.