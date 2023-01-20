Who Is Brij Bhushan Singh? 5 Important Facts To Know About Beleaguered WFI President

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is in big trouble after allegations of sexual molestation by India's top female wrestlers. The most shocking aspect of the allegations is that they are being made by 30 well-known wrestlers who have made India proud on the international stage like the Olympics and Asian Games. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a well-known politician and is also known for his brazen behaviour in wrestling federation.

India's champions demand WFI President's resignation

Trouble erupted then for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of exploitation, corruption, and sexual harassment by well-known Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor, and Sumit Malik. The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

It's not the first time that the WFI chief has been in controversy. In his tenure of more than 11 years as WFI chief, Brij Bhushan has been involved in numerous controversies including slapping a wrestler on stage.

Five key points you must know about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh