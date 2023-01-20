Who Is Brij Bhushan Singh? 5 Important Facts To Know About Beleaguered WFI President

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is in big trouble after allegations of sexual molestation by India's top female wrestlers. The most shocking aspect of the allegations is that they are being made by 30 well-known wrestlers who have made India proud on the international stage like the Olympics and Asian Games. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a well-known politician and is also known for his brazen behaviour in wrestling federation.
India's champions demand WFI President's resignation
Trouble erupted then for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of exploitation, corruption, and sexual harassment by well-known Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor, and Sumit Malik. The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
It's not the first time that the WFI chief has been in controversy. In his tenure of more than 11 years as WFI chief, Brij Bhushan has been involved in numerous controversies including slapping a wrestler on stage.
Five key points you must know about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
- Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for several years. He is not only popular in sports but also a very old player in politics. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is from the Bishnohar village of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda District. Brij Bhushan has had a deep interest in wrestling since his childhood. Brij Bhushan started his student politics in the 1980s.
- Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a sitting MP in the Lok Sabha from Kaisarganj in Uttar Pradesh. Brij Bhushan became an MP in 1991 and has managed to win since then. He ran for the Samajwadi Party from Kaisarganj and won, but after this, his and the SP's routes diverted, and he again switched his party in 2014.
- Brij Bhushan has had multiple cases registered in the mid-90s. However, he was later acquitted of some charges.
- Brij Bhushan is also known for his arrogance and outspoken rhetoric. Brij Bhushan was a wrestler during his youth and has always maintained an image of being a Bahubali.
- As the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan was also in the news for slapping a wrestler. He slapped a 15-year-old wrestler during the under-15 age group wrestling competition. After repeatedly asking the wrestler to step down, the WFI president lost his cool and smacked him on stage.