Who Is Carl Crawford's Girlfriend? Evelyn Lozada Shocked Over Gabriele Washington Assault

The Gabriele Washington Carl Crawford assault story grabbed headlines as the former Los Angeles Dodgers star was arrested on Wednesday, June 5. Crawford was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gabriele Washington after reports emerged that she was dating another man. However, after the assault news broke, fans on social media wanted to know the answer to the question, 'Who is Carl Crawford girlfriend?'. Apart from wanting to know 'Who is Carl Crawford girlfriend?' fans also asked, was Carl Crawford ex-girlfriend assaulted?

Who is Carl Crawford girlfriend? Carl Crawford ex-girlfriend Gabriele Washington

The 'Gabriele Washington Carl Crawford' stories sent MLB fans into meltdown after reports emerged that the 38-year-old had assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The answer to the question 'Who is Carl Crawford girlfriend currently?' remains a mystery. According to reports from ClicktoHouston, Carl Crawford met Gabriele Washington after his split with reality TV personality Evelyn Lozada. Gabriele Washington was romantically involved with Crawford for over two years. Earlier this February, Gabriele became Carl Crawford ex-girlfriend after the pair broke up. Crawford and Gabriele Washington have a one-year-old daughter.

#CarlCrawford was reportedly arrested for domestic violence for an incident that happened last month. Police say that the former MLB star was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Gabriele Washington,… https://t.co/9bJ10XMupW — Chrissy Monroe (@ChrissyMonroe_) June 5, 2020

Who is Carl Crawford girlfriend? Carl Crawford ex-girlfriend assault

Carl Crawford was arrested on June 5 after reports emerged that the former MLB left fielder had attacked his ex-girlfriend, Gabriele Washington. She informed the police that Crawford had arrived at her house on May 8 and choked her while also slamming her head on the wall. She also told the police that Crawford held her at gunpoint and unloaded the ammunition from a semi-automatic handgun. Although Crawford is currently free on a $50,000 bond, the 'Gabriele Washington Carl Crawford' news shocked the former MLB star's old flame, Evelyn Lozada.

Carl Crawford and girlfriend controversy: Evelyn Lozada Carl Crawford relationship

Evelyn Lozado, Crawford's ex-wife released a video addressing the issue of domestic violence but admitted that the 38-year-old was never violent nor threatening during their relationship. The 'Evelyn Lozada Carl Crawford' relationship lasted four years but the pair called off their engagement in August 2017. Evelyn Lozada has one son named Carl Leo with Crawford and explained that although the issue of domestic violence must be raised, she found it hard to believe that this was the same Carl she was once engaged with. Evelyn Lozada is one of the main cast members in the VH1 reality series, Basketball Wives.

