Who Is Jehan Daruvala? Indian Youngster Secures Second-place Finish At Monaco GP

Indian driver Jehan Daruvala won his fourth race in the Formula 2 championship as he finished second at the 2022 Monte Carlo Formula 2 on Saturday. Daruvala won the Monaco street track while driving for Prema Racing. His teammate Dennis Hauger finished first in the race, while Marcus Armstrong of Hitech Grand Prix team finished third.

"Standing on the podium in Monaco is a dream come true for any driver. It would've been great to win the race but overtaking around here is never easy. I'm really happy with the pace we had over the weekend - we were as quick as anyone out there. The feature race was pretty straightforward but I managed to pull off a good move, that was fun," Daruvala said after the race.

Who is Jehan Daruvala?

On October 1, 1998, Jehan Daruvala was born in Mumbai to a Parsi couple named Khurshed and Kainaz Daruvala. He attended the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim for his education. Daruvala was one of the three winners of the Force India F1 team's 'One in a Billion hunt' in 2011, after which he became serious about his racing career. Daruvala began karting in 2011 when he was just 13 years old.

He has competed in a lot of events during his brief karting career, winning the 2012 Asia-Pacific Championship and the 2013 Super 1 National Championship. Daruvala has also won numerous series in Asia and Europe as a vice champion. In the 2014 Karting World Championship, Daruvala finished third. The 23-year-old started his racing career with Fortec Motorsport in 2015 as he took part in the Formula Renault 2.0 championships, where he made 5 podium finishes in his debut year.

With the M2 Competition team, Daruvala finished second in the 2016 Toyota Racing Series. Three years later, with a new team, Prema Racing, he achieved his next major accomplishment. With Prema Racing, he finished third in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019. Daruvala then finished third in the F3 Asian Championship and the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Mumbai Falcons India Racing Ltd. and Prema Racing, respectively, in 2021 and 2022. He is currently a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

Image: JehanDaruvala/Twitter