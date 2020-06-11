Who Is Jerry Richardson? Why Are Carolina Panthers Removing Jerry Richardson's Statue?

The Jerry Richardson statue news was trending on social media as the Carolina Panthers announced they would be removing the 13-foot-tall statue from outside the Bank of America Stadium. However, fans on social media posed a number of questions in relation to the incident including, 'Who is Jerry Richardson?' and 'Why are Carolina Panthers removing Jerry Richardson statue?'. Apart from wanting to know the answer to 'Who is Jerry Richardson?' some fans also asked 'Where was the Jerry Richardson statue Bank of America Stadium located?'

Who is Jerry Richardson? Jerry Richardson statue Bank of America Stadium

The answer to the question, 'Who is Jerry Richardson?' is quite intriguing. Jerry Richardson is an American businessman who established the NFL's Carolina Panthers franchise in 1995. In 2016, to celebrate Jerry Richardson's 80th birthday, the Panthers decided to give him a statue outside the team's Bank Of America Stadium. Jerry Richardson owned the Carolina Panthers for 23 years until he abruptly sold the team to a billionaire businessman named David Tepper in May 2018. Richardson was also a flanker for the Baltimore Colts for one season in 1959 and won the NFL championship during his stint as a player.

We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020

Who is Jerry Richardson? Why are Carolina Panthers removing Jerry Richardson statue?

A number of NFL fans asked the question, 'Why are Carolina Panthers removing Jerry Richardson statue?'. The issue surrounding Jerry Richardson when he sold the Panthers to David Tepper was that he was accused of sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace. In December 2017, reports from Sports Illustrated shed light on the inappropriate comments and lewd behaviour of Richardson nearly 18 months after he was given a statue.

Amid the ongoing protests in the US over the Black Lives Matter campaign, statues of controversial figures have been toppled across the country. The Panthers decided to remove the Jerry Richardson statue in the interest of public safety. The moving of Richardson's statue was the most recent NFL news which caught the eye of users on social media amid the protests of George Floyd's death.

Jerry Richardson statue is off Panthers property. pic.twitter.com/TjpPsBPrRt — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 10, 2020

Why are Carolina Panthers removing Jerry Richardson statue? Jerry Richardson statue Bank of America Stadium

Some fans on social media asked, 'Where was the Jerry Richardson statue Bank of America Stadium located?'. The Jerry Richardson statue was located outside the North Gate of the stadium. According to reports from CBS Sports, the 13-foot statue will not be destroyed but instead moved to an undisclosed off-site location for public safety.

