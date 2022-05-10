Who Is Kelly Meafua? Rugby Star Passes Away After Jumping Off A Bridge Into Frozen Water

Kelly Meafua, a Samoan rugby player, died early Saturday after jumping off the Pont-Vieux bridge in France. Meafua jumped off the bridge into the Tarn River to celebrate his club's triumph in France's second division rugby league. Meafua's teammates attempted but failed to save him, according to a statement released by his club. Meafua competed in the Pro D2 tournament for the US Montauban club.

Meafua and his teammates were reportedly celebrating Montauban's 48-40 victory over Narbonne. It was their season's final game. Meafua leaped into the chilly river 22 metres beneath the bridge to celebrate his team's triumph. Christopher Vaotoa, Meafua's teammate, attempted to save him but was unsuccessful because the water temperature was beyond normal. Vaotoa had to be transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia before being released.

"USM Sapiac painfully announces the death of Kelly MEAFUA on the night of Friday to Saturday. The entire USM Sapiac club is shocked by this tragedy, and has a thought for his wife, his children, his teammates, and more generally, all club lovers. Kelly was a player very appreciated by all, his joie de vivre was infectious and radiant. Today we lost a player, a friend, a brother," the club said in its statement.

Who is Kelly Meafua?

Kelly Meafua was born in Samoa on October 16, 1990. He was 31 years old at the time of his demise. Meafua moved to Auckland, New Zealand at the age of 14, where he first started playing rugby. Meafua joined one of Auckland's most successful clubs, Otahuhu, at the age of 20. Meafua then moved his base to Sydney, Australia, where he started playing for West Harbour in the Shute Shield, a semi-professional competition.

Meafua spent a year with West Harbour before joining the Greater Sydney Rams in 2015. In 2015, Meafua relocated to France and began playing for Narbonne. The Samoan went to Australia to play for the Greater Sydney Rams for a year before returning to France once again. He joined Beziers in the Pro D2 league for the 2018 season. He played for the club until 2020 before joining Montauban.

Image: USMontauban/Website