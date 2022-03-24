Who Is Mandeep Jangra? Indian Boxer All Set To Fight Third Professional Bout In US

The 28-year-old Indian boxer, Mandeep Jangra, is all set to clash against USA’s Brandon Sandoval in the lightweight category, in his third professional boxing bout in Plant City, Florida on Friday. Jangra competed in the 69 kg category during his amateur career and turned professional last year in March after earning many medals for India. He has been unbeaten in his two-fight pro career, having defeated Argentine boxer Luciano Ramos in his debut by a unanimous decision after four rounds and won his second pro fight by a Technical Knockout against USA’s Devon Lira in August, last year.

Everything we know about Mandeep Jangra's boxing career

Born on May 19, 1993, in Kharian, Haryana, Mandeep stands at the height of 5 ft 9 inches and competed in the welterweight division in his amateur career. He is remembered for winning the silver medal for India during the 2013 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships and has also earned the glory of winning the silver medal in the welterweight category during the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow. His amateur career also saw him winning the silver medal during the Senior Asian Boxing Championship in 2013, while he also won the gold medal at the South Asian Games 2016. At the same time, he was recognized by the Indian government for his illustrious boxing career, as he was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2015.

Meanwhile, he will be looking to continue his unbeaten run when he faces Sandoval in the lightweight bout on Friday. The event is being hosted by the ProBox Promotions and will be headlined with the main event between French boxer Mohamed Mimoune and local star Cesar Francis. He has been training and sparring hard with world champions for the bout and reports claim that he has a few big plans in line for an event in June this year, after Friday’s bout. Although he is relatively an unknown figure on social media, Jangra has kept his Twitter followers updated about his forthcoming fight.

Mandeep Jangra on his upcoming pro bout

Jangra took to his official Twitter handle on March 12 and posted a picture of him from the press conference for Friday’s event. “March 25th is the day this kartoos is going to unleash the true power of perseverance and true hard work,” the 28-year-old said sharing the picture. He put out another tweet on March 14 and said, “It’s high time for result of my hard work.”

March 25th is the day this kartoos is going to unleash the true power of perseverance and true hard work🙏#fight #hardwork #victory #boxing pic.twitter.com/Nr1E4BsAyg — Mandeep Jangra (@MandeepJBoxer) March 12, 2022

