Who Is Marko Grilc? How Did The 38-yr-old Slovenian Die In Snowboarding Accident?

In a tragic snowboarding accident, Slovenian snowboarder Marko Grilc lost his life on November 23, 2021, after he fell and hit his head on a stone covered with snow. As reported by CNN, a press release from the police in Tyrol, Austria said, 38-year-old Grilic suffered severe head injuries while exploring a closed site for filming purposes at the Austrian ski resort of Solden. As per the statement by Austrian Police, the 38-year-old Slovenian man was not wearing a helmet while the accident took place. Check out Marko Grilc's last Instagram post below.

The filming team tried to rescue Grilc after he hit his head, but he was declared dead on the spot. His sponsors, Burton Snowboards took to their official Instagram handle and confirmed the sad demise of the country’s most successful ever freestyle snowboarder. Burton Snowboards informed the followers of the legendary athlete about the tragic development and extended their condolences to his fiancee Nina and their two children. Grilc left behind his partner Nina, who was pregnant with their third child.

Burton Snowboards had been associated with Marko Grilc for over 20 years

Marko Grilc was born on July 7, 1983, and his snowboarding career took off at the age of 14 when he bagged a sponsorship. He was Burton Snowboards’ one of the top-ranked snowboarders of all time, given their association for more than the last 20 years. He had appeared in David Benedek’s 91 Words For Snow movie and gained popularity among the followers. He went on to contribute to The Gap Session which further cemented his character as an amazing human being who always knew how to have a good time, along with his all-round talents.

Marko Grilc spent his final years in the mountains with his family

Grilc went on to become an international ambassador of freestyle, as he continuously hyped the young generation towards the sport. He spent a lot of time with his family in the mountains in his last years, as he considered snowboarding to be a sport that is fun and with which he can share his passion with his family, friends, and kids. Grilc made his competitive debut in 2002 during the FIS Junior World Championships in Finland. He went on to record nine podiums in the next 11 years, which included events like the 2004 European Cup in Croatia and the World Cup in London in 2010. He made his last competitive appearance during the 2013 World Cup at Copper Mountain, Colorado, and moved into snowboarding-related filming ventures thereafter.

