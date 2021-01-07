Who Is Mikey Wright? Australian Surfer Rescues Woman From Engulfing Waves In Hawaii

Mikey Wright, who is the brother of Australian professional surfer Tyler Wright, came to the rescue of a woman who was swept into the powerful waves of the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii. Wright was enjoying a beer and filming the waves on Oahu's North Shore on December 31 when he realised something was wrong before running over the fence to help the woman in danger. Both Mikey and the woman suffered minor scratches but the video soon went viral on social media.

Who is Mikey Wright? Tyler Wright's brother rescues woman from dangerous waves in Hawaii

In a video that has now gone viral, a woman is seen trying to get safely to shore as she was buffeted by huge waves and surrounded by rocky outcrops. Mikey launched himself into the water and managed to steer a rocky ledge to reach the woman, shielding her with his body as waves barrelled into the pair again and again. Once the 24-year-old was close to shore, Tyler and other bystanders helped complete the daring rescue by dragging them away from the water. Despite putting himself in between the woman and the rocky ledge, Mikey told TheTelegraph he had avoided serious injury.

Two-time world champion Tyler, who won the Maui Pro at Pipeline, wrote on Instagram, "Closing out 2020 with some hero s**t by @mikeywright69". Mikey Wright himself shared the video on social media with the caption “Hold my beer”. Many fellow surfers and fans flooded the pair with praise after the surfer saved the woman in Hawaii. Mick Fanning and Jessi Miley-Dyer also lauded Mikey Wright's efforts, with the latter wishing for footage of the 24-year-old scaling the fence. The North Shore Lifeguard Association also lauded Wright and the public for the rescue.

Mikey Wright is from a close-knit surfing family and has four siblings: Owen, Kirby, Tyler and Tim. Tyler is the most known amongst the All-Star surfing family, after overtaking a number of champions to become the youngest-ever winner of a Championship Tour event. The 26-year-old joined the World Surf League Women's Championship Tour in 2011 and won World Titles in 2016 and 2017. Mikey Wright was in Hawaii for the 2020 Billabong Pipeline Masters event, held between December 8-20.

(Image Courtesy: Mikey Wright Instagram)