Who Is Mirabai Chanu? Know About India's First Silver Medalist From Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made 1.3 billion Indians citizens proud on Saturday, after she opened the country's account in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and bagged a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Finishing the event with a total lift of 202 kg, she has become the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games. Here is all you need to know about Mirabai Chanu.

Who is Mirabai Chanu?

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai or Mira Bai Chanu is a 26-year-old weightlifter from the state of Manipur. Born on 8 August 1994, she has had a significant presence in international events since 2014 in the 48 kg category, having won the World Championships and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games in the past. For those unaware, she is also a Padma Shri awardee and has been conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Government in 2018 for her contribution to sports.

Mirabai Chanu belongs to which state?

Saikhom Mira bai Chanu was born in Nongpok Kakching, Imphal, in the northeastern state of Manipur. She comes from a Meitei family-- which is an ethnic group of people native to the state of Manipur in northeastern India.

Mirabai Chanu career

Her notable performances came in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, where she won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg weight class. She then went on to break the game's record en route to the gold medal at the 2018 edition of the competition held in Gold Coast. Her biggest achievement before her present Olympic win was the gold medal that she bagged at World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim in 2017.

Before Tokyo Olympics 2021, Mirabai last took part at the Asian Championship in Ningbo, China where she lifted 199kg (86kg+113kg) but missed out on a medal by a whisker. Ahead of the Olympics, Chanu had lifted a total of 191kg (84kg + 107kg) in the senior women's 49 kg event to win a gold in the qualifying event. In 2021, she became the 1st Indian weightlifter who qualified for the 2021 Summer Games after she secured the 2nd position in the 49kg category.

Mirabai Chanu's Olympics

Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.