Who Is Momiji Nishiya? Japan’s 13-year-old Wins Olympic Skateboarding Street Gold Medal

The ongoing Tokyo 2020 games saw host Japan dominate the skateboarding event by sweeping the gold medals in Men's as well as the Women's events. After Yuto Horigome's successes on Sunday, Japan's 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya became the first female skateboarder to be crowned Olympic Gold medalist on Monday in Women's category. Brazil's 13-year-old Rayssa Leal won the silver medal, while Japan’s Fuka Nakayama only 16 years old took bronze. The skateboarding competition is making its debut in this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Momiji Nishiya crowned the skateboarding winner

Momiji Nishiya tricks helped her to score 15.26 and give the hosts a clean sweep of the street discipline as skateboarding made its Olympic debut. The athlete who holds the title of the youngest individual to win gold is still held by Marjorie Gestring of the US, who at the age of 13 years and 268 days won the gold medal in 3-metre springboard diving at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. However, Nishiya at 13 years and 330 days old is Japan's youngest gold medalist. The title of Japan's youngest gold medalist was previously held by Kyoko Iwasaki, who at the age of 14 won gold for swimming at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

Who is Momiji Nishiya

The 13-year-old budding skater competed at the 2019 Summer X Games in the women's street event where she scored 90.00 and won a silver medal. Nishiya also competed at the 2021 Street Skateboarding World Championships where she impressed with a score of 14.17 and won the silver medal.

Horigome Yuto wins men's skateboarding gold in Tokyo 2020

Nishiya’s win in the women's category came a day after fellow athlete Yuto Horigome was crowned the first-ever Olympic champion in the sport. Horigome finished the event with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18. On his highest-scoring stunt, the 22-year-old flipped the board from under him on takeoff and slid it down a jagged rail on its nose, a trick called a nollie 270 noseslide. That earned a high-scoring 9.5. Horigome was the only skater in the final to score nothing but nines in all of his tricks that counted.

Momiji Nishiya videos

(Video source: X Games/ Youtube)

Image: Tokyo 2020/ Twitter