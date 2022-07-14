Who Is Nikhil Suresh? Kickboxer's Mysterious Death In Ring Puts Organisers Under Scanner

In a shocking turn of events, Indian MMA fighter Nikhil Suresh passed away following a knockout punch during K1 Kickboxing Championship organised by the Kickboxing Association of Karnataka. The unfortunate incident took place on July 10 at Kengeri in Bengaluru.

In an exclusive video accessed by Republic World, Mysuru kickboxer Nikhil can be seen collapsing to the ground after being hit on the face by the opponent.

After the incident, Nikhil's coach Vikram Nagaraj claimed that the venue lacked appropriate medical facilities and that if there had been an ambulance alongwith trained medical staff, his student wouldn't have lost 'precious moments' when the tragedy struck. \

Nikhil was soon after admitted to a hospital and was put on a ventilator before he succumbed to death. The unfortunate news of his demise was shared by Nagaraj on social media.

"With profound sadness I shoulder the burden of breaking the terrible news that we all dreaded. My boy Nikhil decided to hang his gloves today....His beautiful soul left us behind after a hard fought battle in the early hours of today inspite of the best of medical attention. He will be etched eternally on our hearts and memories. I am shattered beyond words for my loss. Today I have lost a son...We pray almighty to give us all enough strength to bear the unbearable. My deepest condolences," Nikhil's coach wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Nagaraj also called for a major overhaul in the safety protocols at combat sports events in India. He further blamed the organisers for not keeping up with the safety protocols required for an event linked to combat sports. He also said that the venue lacked a standard fighting platform, adding that Nikhil's family has been preparing to take a legal action against the organisers for a logical conclusion.

“Had there been an ambulance, trained medical staff and a standard fighting platform at the venue he wouldn't have lost those precious golden moments when the tragedy struck and could have saved him from this agony. This cries for a major overhaul in the mindset of organizers and associations to follow safety protocols which are already in place for combat sports," Nagaraj said on Facebook.

Image: VikramNagaraj/FB/RepublicWorld