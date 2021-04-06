Who Is Olivia Martin? 17-year-old Top Gear Star Tipped To Shine In Motorsport World

Top Gear and motorsport racing may have just found another top female driver in Olivia Martin after her recent impressive performances. Martin will hope to emulate the career of Sabine Schmitz, who sadly passed away this year. So, who is Olivia Martin and what are her top achievements?

Who is Olivia Martin? Olivia Martin Top Gear achievement

Olivia Martin is a teenage prodigy who hails from Hampshire. Her career began at the age of seven when she began go-karting with her father. At the age of 17, Martin has already delivered several impressive performances and is hopeful of making her name in a sport dominated by men.

Recently, the teenage sensation beat Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff in the iconic Castle Comble circuit, which is the show's biggest challenge. Martin, who has been a fan of the show for her whole life, also praised the presenters. "It (Top Gear) is such an awesome show. I don't think there's been a bad episode or presenter – they're all equally hilarious," said Martin.

Who is Olivia Martin's inspiration?

When Olivia Martin was asked who inspired her into a career in motorsport, she replied Hamilton, but he is not the one who everyone expects. Rather than looking up to F1 seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis, Martin is inspired by her brother, Nicolas, who has cerebral palsy. Speaking of Nicolas, Martin said, "I admire his pure determination to get in the car. To have his condition and do what others do is heroic."

Olivia Martin top achievements

Considering Olivia Martin's achievements, one would be surprised that she is just 17. At the Donington circuit in December, Martin achieved her best result on the track. Despite her windscreen wipers failing in torrential rain during qualifying, she managed to qualify seventh. Moreover, during the race Martin took the lead, only to finish second in her class because of a problem on the final lap.

However, Martin has insisted that she is yet nowhere where she aspires to be and that Olivia Martin Top Gear heroics is only the beginning. A drive at the W series is her next goal. The 17-year old is confident that women racers can do what their male equivalents do and that there are no limits on who can make their name in motorsports. Martin said, "As Lewis Hamilton showed, and is still showing, if you are willing to work hard and make the connections, you can showcase your talent."