Who Is Priyanka Mohite? First Indian Woman To Climb 5 Peaks Above 8000 Metres

The 30-year-old Priyanka Mohite has been the talking point on social media, ever since she became the first Indian woman to climb 5 peaks above 8000 metres. Mohite has achieved this feat by climbing the third highest mountain on the earth, Mount Kanchenjunga, which stands at a height of 8586 m above sea level. She climbed the mountain at about 4:52 PM on May 5 and the news about her achievement was shared by her brother Akash Mohite.

Who is Priyanka Mohite?

Mohite is a 30-year-old Indian woman who hails from the Satara district in Maharashtra. Earlier in April 2021, she became the first Indian woman to climb the 10th highest mountain peak, Mt. Annapurna which stands at the height of 8091 m above sea level. Among her many achievements, she had also climbed the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, which is at a height of 8849 metres, back in 2013.

Later in 2018, Mohite had climbed Mount Lhotse which is at a height of 8516 meters, the fourth highest mountain, Mount Makalu (8485m), and Mount Kilimanjaro (5895 m) in 2016. She started her mountaineering journey as a teenager by climbing the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra. In 2012, she climbed a mountain massif of the Garhwal division of the Himalayas, in Uttarakhand, known as Bandarpunch.

More about Priyanka Mohite's achievements

Talking more about her achievements, she further went all the way to climb the Mount Menthosa which is at a height of 6443 m above sea level. Mt. Menthosa is the second-highest peak in the Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. Mohite took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday and shared pictures of herself holding the Indian national flag above Mt. Kanchenjunga.

“Heads held high in the sky!! 🇮🇳 The breathtaking moment holding the tricoloured flag on the Indians highest peak and world's third highest- Mt. Kanchenjunga 8586 M. One of the toughest, longest, strenuous and our highest mountain it is. Whatever it takes- but it's another level feeling holding the my indian flag🇮🇳.. Dedicated this climb to all the Frontline warriors of this pandemic.. Also a big thanks to my all sponsors and supporters who believed me,” the 30-year-old wrote in the caption.

