Who Is Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek? Model Reveals Love Life With NFL Star

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski clinched his fourth Super Bowl ring on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium in the big game. It was the 31-year old's first Super Bowl title with the Bucs in his debut season with the NFC South franchise after he came out of retirement in April 2020. Gronkowski was then spotted with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek after the game and fans were curious to know more about the swimsuit model, who recently revealed how she met the five-time Pro Bowler.

Who is Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend? Camille Kostek shares details of how she met NFL star

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Camille Kostek explained that she and Gronkowski first met at a Thanksgiving charity event in 2013. "So it was November 2013 and I met Rob at a Goodwill event. It was right before Thanksgiving. So we were filling turkey baskets for families who were less fortunate," she said. At the time, Kostek worked as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots while Gronk played for the AFC East franchise.

Kostek then revealed that Gronkowski slid his phone number to her at the event, but the two had to keep things quiet, as most NFL teams have rules in place that forbid cheerleaders from dating players. However, it was only a couple of days later that Kostek FaceTimed Gronkowski. At the time, Gronkowski had just finished playing a game for the Patriots.

She then added, "So I FaceTimed Rob and I put my phone down and I like looked away from it. And then he answered it and he didn’t look either. I was like, ‘Hello.’ He was like, ‘Who is this? You called me.’ And I was like, ‘Um, who’s this?’ I could tell it was his voice and he like, peeked his head over. He had just gotten back from a Texans game so he had like a suit on and everything. And he was like, ‘Hello?’ And I was like, ‘It’s Camille.’ And he was beaming. He was like, 'Oh my God, I never thought you’d call me.' It was a crazy story.'”

According to reports from Bustle.com Kostek posed for the cover of the Patriots Cheerleaders' annual swimsuit calendar in 2014. She remained on the team until stepping back in 2015. However, she continues to make a living as a model and in 2019 appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Kostek has over 832k followers on Instagram and is now pursuing a career as a sideline reporter.

Reports claim that Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating since 2015 but the couple made their relationship public in 2017. Kostek was quick to upload a post of herself and Gronkowski after the Bucs clinched the Super Bowl on Sunday. It is believed that Kostek has always been a Bucs supporter despite working as a cheerleader for the Patriots in the past.

Image Credits - Camille Kostek Instagram