Who Is Sadia Tariq? India's 15-year-old Wins Wushu Gold In Moscow Amid Russia-Ukraine War

In a major achievement in the sports field, Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq won the gold medal at a junior tournament being held in Moscow. The 15-year-old from Srinagar participated in the Moscow Wushu Stars championship amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The young athlete, who has won the gold medal in the Junior National Wushu championship for the past two years, won the top honours in the Russian capital on Friday.

Following her victory, many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward to congratulate her on the win. Lauding Tariq for her achievement, PM Modi said that the young athlete’s feat will now inspire many. “Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

Minister of Law and Justice of India and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the youngster on the win. “Congratulations to Sadia Tariq for the wonderful performance and on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship and made India proud!” he said.

Meanwhile, several others including Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also praised Sadia’s gold-winning effort.

Who is Sadia Tariq?

The youngster who won the gold in Moscow is also a two-time gold medalist in the Junior National Wushu championship. Sadia Tariq was earlier shortlisted by the Wushu Association of India’s technical committee for the Moscow Wushu Stars championship for the year, after she won the top prize back to back in the Junior National Wushu championship.

Based in Srinagar, Tariq had most recently secured the Gold medal in the 20th Junior National Wushu championship held at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. The J&K Wushu team had come overall 3rd in the Medal tally. The youngster is one to watch for the upcoming Youth Asian Games slated to be held in the month of December in China. The Moscow Wushu Stars championship, which Tariq won the medal in, is the approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India.

Image: Twitter