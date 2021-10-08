Who Is Sarita Mor, World No 2 & Bronze Medallist At World Wrestling Championship?

Indian wrestler Sarita Mor on Thursday outclassed Sweden's Johanna Lindborg to win the bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships. Sarita won the medal in the 59 kg category, where she defeated the Swede by a convincing margin of 8-2. With the victory, the reigning Asian champion became the second Indian woman to win a medal at the recently concluded World Championships. Sarita also became the sixth Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the World Championships.

Sarita's personal life

Sarita Mor hails from the Sonepat district of Haryana, which is famous for producing world-class wrestlers for India. Sarita had taken up wrestling at her school when she was just a 12-year-old girl. However, wrestling was not Sarita's first love as she grew up watching kabaddi and wanted to play the sport professionally; however, she lost interest due to her coach's strictness. Sarita works with the Indian Railways, where she has been employed as a reward for her achievements at the international stage and also at the domestic level. Sarita is married to former men's wrestler Rahul Mann, who is now also the coach of the 26-year-old.

Sarita's professional career

Sarita first rose to national prominence when she won the silver medal at the Asian Championships in 2017. The 26-year-old had won the silver medal in the 58 kg category after beating Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova. Sarita moved up the ladder in 2020 after she won the gold medal at the Asian Championships in New Delhi, where she beat Mongolia's Altantsetsegiin Battsetseg in the 59 kg category. Sarita defended her title in the 2021 Asian Championships by winning the gold medal once again. Sarita won the medal after beating Mongolia's Baatarjavyn Shoovdor in the 59 kg category.

World Championships

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik won the silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo, Norway, losing to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis of the USA in the final. Anshu created history by becoming the first woman to win a silver medal at the world championships. Anshu Malik picked up an ankle injury in the quarterfinals and was suffering from an elbow injury before arriving for the competition. But this didn’t stop her from competing as she displayed a great display of grit and determination to win a silver medal.

Image: SaritaMor/Twitter