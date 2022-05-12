Who Is Sarthak Chavan? Pune's Teen Racer Scripts Massive Record At Thailand Talent Cup

Bike racer from Pune Sarthak Chavan has recently made history in Thailand by securing a podium finish in Thailand Talent Cup 2022 round two. The result was really a special moment for the rider since it was the first time ever in the history of Honda Racing India that an Indian rider has achieved the feat. Chavan has been part of Honda Racing India since 2019.

Racing news: Sarthak Chavan makes history with a podium finish

The 15-year-old started at 12th position start on the grid and gave a tough fight to the other competitors under wet conditions. Sarthak finished the race at third place with just 0.583 seconds behind the race leader. After securing the podium Sarthak Chavan said that the victory will certainly boost his confidence for races ahead.

"I am very happy with my performance in this round as I was able to give my maximum on the track. With learnings from the last round and training with my mentors, I achieved third place on the podium. This win has boosted my confidence and I will continue to fight hard to bring more laurels for the country,"

Sarthak Chavan's teammate Kavin Quintal (16-year-old) made a good start and overtook five riders in lap one itself. After resisting the stiff competition Quintal finished the race at ninth position with a total time of 29:50.642. Speaking after the performance Quintal said, "This round was all about learnings for me. The competition is very tough here. Personally, I am humbled with my performance in this round as I was able to earn points for the team. My aim is to improve my race craft and further better my results in upcoming rounds".

How had Honda Racing India team done at Thailand Talent Cup 2022?

The Honda Racing India team entered the second round of Thailand Talent Cup 2022 with a total of 13 points. After starting the race by securing 12th and 15th place on the grid in the qualifying race. In the round, one Sarthak Chavan and Kavin Quintal showed aggression to finish at 9th and 13th position respectively.

After the first round, Sarthak added six points and Kavin four points to his kitty. In the second round both the young Indian riders finished inside the Top 10 and added a total of 32 points for the team. Following the completion of round two of Thailand Talent Cup 2022, Sarthak Chavan now holds total of 35 points while his teammate Kavin Quintal has 10 points in his kitty.