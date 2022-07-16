Who Is Shaili Singh? PM Modi Praises Junior National Long Jump Champion In Bundelkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on 18-year-old junior national long jump champion Shaili Singh while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday. PM Modi's praises for Singh came about while he was commenting upon the contribution of Bundelkhand in the field of sports. Here is a greater look at what the leader said and who is Shaili Singh.

PM Modi heaps praise on Shaili Singh

While inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the athletes who hail from this region. After highlighting that the country's highest sporting honour is named after Major Dhyan Chand, PM Modi also made a special mention to Shaili Singh for her achievements in the U-20 competitions in the long jump event, much to the delight of the crowd who gathered to hear him.

Who is Shaili Singh?

Shaili Singh is an 18-year-old long jumper who came into the limelight after winning a silver medal in the World U-20 Championships last year. With a staggering jump of 6.59m that she registered during the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships, Singh clinched the U-20 national record. However, her progress in the sport was far from easy as she explained in an interview in February.

While speaking in an interview with PTI, the 18-year-old said, "It's tough, no doubt. I start my training early in the morning and then after lunch, I have to attend online classes for 2-3 hours. After that, I have to rush for the evening session training."

While Shaili has put in tremendous amounts of hard work to reach this stage, her mother has also gone through innumerable hardships. Her mother, Vinitha, raised her daughter in a village in a district of Jhansi. She used to work as a tailor to feed her three children.

PM Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway

While speaking about the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, PM Modi said, "I want to congratulate the people of Bundelkhand for getting Bundelkhand Expressway. Giving the gift of expressway today to the land of Bundelkhand, the land which produced countless warriors, where the devotion to India flows in the blood, where the valour and hard work of sons and daughters have always illuminated the name of the country."

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the importance of the Bundelkhand Expressway and praised the locals of the region, he also slammed opposition parties for their 'Rewadi' culture. Rewadi, which is a north Indian sweet, is often distributed amongst masses during festivals. Since opposition parties have been giving freebies to gain a higher vote share, PM Modi used the example of Rewadi to slam them.

Without taking any names, PM Modi said, "With the 'Rewadi culture' people think they will buy out people by distributing free 'rewadis'. We have to jointly defeat this thinking of theirs. Have to remove 'rewadi culture' from the country's politics."