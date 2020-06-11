Who Is Spencer Torkelson? Spencer Torkelson High School, Tigers No. 1 Pick MLB Draft 2020

The MLB Draft 2020 saw Spencer Torkelson emerge as the No.1 pick by the Detroit Tigers. The Spencer Torkelson Tigers union wasn't a surprise to many, and a number of people consider the Arizona State slugger as one of the safest picks in the draft. The Spencer Torkelson Tigers pick saw him become the first third baseman to go No. 1 overall since Pat Burrell in 1998. Here's a look at Spencer Torkelson high school career and some Spencer Torkelson stats.

Also Read: Spencer Torkelson high school: Arizona State Slugger Is The First Pick In The 2020 MLB Draft

Spencer Torkelson high school career: Spencer Torkelson stats

Before earning himself fame in the MLB Draft 2020, Spencer Torkelson established himself as college baseball’s top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. Spencer Torkelson high school was Casa Grande High, and the baseman went undrafted in 2017. However, putting the Spencer Torkelson high school disappointment behind, the 20-year-old made a name for himself in college baseball.

Spencer Torkelson stats include the 54 home runs he hit at Arizona State, two short of the school record set by Bob Horner, who himself was drafted No. 1 overall in 1978. He was the first player to lead the Pac-12 conference in home runs in back-to-back seasons since New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto achieved that feat in 2012 and 2013. Before his heroics for Arizona stats, the Spencer Torkelson high school career stats saw him hit .430 along with 11 home runs 99 RBI and 32 doubles.

The Tigers select Arizona State First Baseman Spencer Torkelson with 1st pick in #MLBDraft



He hit 54 HR’s in 498 career at-bats.



Yes, the kid can rake. pic.twitter.com/fWqfId6IbO — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 10, 2020

Also Read: MLB Opens Draft With Black Lives Matter Message, Donations

Torkelson played first base at Arizona State, but the Tigers picked him as a third baseman, and he has shown enough athleticism to persuade some that he could stick at third base, despite never playing the position in college. Speaking to MLB Network on the change, the Arizona State slugger said that it shows the amount of respect the Tigers have for him as an athlete. The Northern California prodigy becomes the second athlete with Bay Area links to be picked first overall in a professional sports draft this year, following Walnut Creek inhabitant and Miramonte High star Sabrina Ionescu who was selected with the first pick by New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Torkelson fills a major system need and gives the Tigers a slugger who should, ideally, make his way to the majors quickly.

This week’s @MLBDraft is LOADED with talent. So we asked analysts to provide some perspective on @MLBPipeline’s top three prospects.



We conclude with No. 1: @ASU_Baseball's Spencer Torkelson. pic.twitter.com/3NI3XcKbLj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 9, 2020

Also Read: Andre Agassi Son: Jaden Makes His Way Up On His Own To Hog The Limelight At MLB Draft 2020

Also Read: MLB Draft 2020 1st Round Results, Top Five Draft Picks And Highlights