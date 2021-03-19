Who Is Sreeshankar Murali? Kerala-based Long-jumper Opens Up On Qualifying For Olympics

Sreeshankar Murali created history on Tuesday, after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for later this year. The 21-year-old broke his own record in the process, with a 8.26-metre leap at the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championship. Sreeshankar's previous best had been 8.20m, and the qualifying mark for the Olympics was 8.22m, which he bested with ease.

Sreeshankar Murali said no to parottas in quest of Tokyo Olympics, yes to Usain Bolt jersey

In an recent interview with ESPN, Sreeshankar Murali detailed on how he pursued his Tokyo Olympics goal and the sacrifices he made along the way. It all started for him when he was aged 9 as he slept in an Usain Bolt-autographed jersey every night for months, which was bought by former 800m athlete and family friend Shiny Wilson from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Hailing from a sporting family, Sreeshankar's father S Murali is a former triple jumper and silver medallist at the South Asian Games and his coach while his mother KS Bijimol is a former 800m athlete. The five Olympic rings adorn his house in Palakkad, and sports was the constant meal-time discussion.

The 21-year-old said that the idea was to sacrifice one thing in life for his greatest dream. Two years ago, he gave up parottas, a layered, flaky flatbread made from refined flour that is staple in Kerala. His effort certainly paid off as his 8.26m jump created a new national record and announced his qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. To put it into perspective, the fourth-place finish was an 8.25m effort in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sreeshankar was sure that he had achieved something great after his fifth jump, and once the scoreboard confirmed his qualification, he raised both arms and did a mini victory sprint.

Kobe Bryant death impact and imbibing the Mamba Mentality

Sreeshankar is a basketball junkie and holds the late Kobe Bryant dear to his heart. Before and after the Kobe Bryant death occurred, his 'Mamba mentality' has been a source of inspiration for many athletes around the globe and Sreeshankar is no different, who swears by the relentlessness, obsession and single-minded passion for the sport. The Kerala youngster was happy after his achievement, but said that it was "more of a shelter" and there was a long road ahead for him. It did help that the Kiren Rijiju-led sports administration in the country has continued finances for Olympics-aspiring athletes like him.

Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics!#TOPSAthlete long jumper #Sreeshankar has qualified for #Tokyo2020 with a national record jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup. He surpassed his own record of 8.20m and the Olympic qualifying mark of 8.22m. #GemsofSAI #JeetengeOlympics pic.twitter.com/bITpT8EiXO — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 16, 2021

Sreeshankar used the continuous months of non-competition during the coronavirus pandemic to build up on core strength and work on his speed. His father and coach, Murali, converted a portion of his terrace and the car porch of his brother's home to set up an ad-hoc gym facility, to help the youngster. The 21-year-old later received permission to resume training in the Palakkad government medical college premises and there videos of jumping over a row of plastic chairs stacked up on the track.

While having a parent doubling up as coach can be difficult, Murali said that the 21-year-old is an obedient child and is determined to not break his promise until the Olympics are over. He remains confident that if things work according to plan, his son could make the podium in 2024. As for Tokyo, Sreeshankar thinks he stands a chance for the medal if he can cross the 8.20m barrier consistently.

(Image Courtesy: SAI Media Twitter)