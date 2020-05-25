Who Is Tiger Woods' Girlfriend? Erica Herman Net Worth And Other Details

Golf legend Tiger Woods brought his A-game on Sunday, May 24, as he, alongside Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. In the official rematch of their 2018 clash with a twist, Woods and Manning won the charity golf showdown by one shot. Widely regarded as one of the greatest golf players in history, the previous decade was mostly a troublesome period for the player. The early 2010s also saw his controversial personal life being thrust into the spotlight, especially with the allegations of him cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren. These days, Woods appears to be in a settled relationship with girlfriend Erica Herman, who is often credited with Woods' upturn in form.

Tiger Woods girlfriend: Elin Nordegren and his former partners

The 2009-10 scandal saw Woods' personal life take centre stage. Reports claimed Woods cheated on his wife, Elin Nordegren, with several women. Nordegren finally confronted the golfer about the allegations, which resulted in a very public divorce. Between 2013 and 2015, Woods dated US gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn. He then dated Kristin Smith between 2015 and 2017. Since 2017, Woods has reportedly been with Erica Herman.

Tiger Woods girlfriend: Erica Herman

Woods is now in a relationship with Erica Herman. The couple reportedly began dating in September 2017. The relationship between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman was made public after the duo appeared together for the first time during the 2017 Presidents’ Cup. Erica Herman is reportedly a former restaurant manager who served as the general manager of Woods' Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. She reportedly quit the job sometime in 2018.

Since making their first official appearance, Herman has been an ever-present in Woods’ camp during his several golf tournaments. As mentioned above, Erica Herman is often credited with reviving Woods' career. Last year, he won the Masters' tournament for the first time in 14 years and also won The Open Championship in 2018. Away from the golf course, the couple was also spotted during the 2018 Wimbledon Women's final, cheering for Serena Williams. Herman was also seen accompanying Woods alongside his family to the White House in 2019 when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tiger Woods net worth, Erica Herman net worth

In 2016, Forbes estimated Woods' net worth to be just shy of $800 million. However, as of 2020, his net worth is estimated to be worth over $800 million. According to PGA Tour's official website, Tiger Woods has earned $120,660,780 in his career. As for Erica Herman, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, although these figures are not verified.

Disclaimer: The above information on Erica Herman net worth and Tiger Woods net worth is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

