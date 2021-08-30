Who Is Tokyo Paralympic Gold Medalist Sumit Antil? Here's All About World Record Holder

Sumit Antil created headlines on Monday after breaking the world record three times to earn a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 while sending himself to the top in the Men's javelin F64 final. The 23-year-old Indian para javelin thrower from Sonepat, Haryana, sadly lost his left leg in a motorbike accident in 2015. Despite Sumit Antil's disability, on his fifth effort, he launched the spear to a distance of 68.55m, which became the best long shot of the day and established a new world record.

In addition to it, he broke his own past world record of 62.88m three times on the very same day. His most recent throw resulted in a foul. While 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55, and foul were the numbers in his throw series.

Michal Burian of Australia won silver by throwing to a distance of 66.29m, and Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka won bronze with a distance of 65.61 m in the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 category is basically for athletes who have had a leg amputated and will compete in the event in a standing posture using prosthetic legs.

Who is Sumit Antil?

Antil was a student at Ramjas College in Delhi and was an able-bodied wrestler before his injury, which resulted in the loss of his leg below the knees. In 2018, a para-athlete in his community introduced him to the sport. On March 5, he participated in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 in Patiala and competed against this year's gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Chopra surpassed his own national record with a huge leap of 88.07m, while Antil placed himself in the seventh position with a best throw of 66.43m. While, Antil’s other achievement was in 2019, at World Championships in Dubai, Antil took a silver medal in the F64 javelin throw event.

Other medal holders at Paralympics

On the other hand, Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia won silver, making it his third medal at Paralympic Games, and Sundar Singh Gurjar earned bronze in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) earlier in the day. Devendra Jhajharia personal best throw is recorded as 64.35m. At the same time, Sundar throw is recorded as 62.58m.

India is currently standing by receiving seven medals which also comprises one gold for shooting. This makes three more medals than the four it won in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Previously, in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final, Avani Lekhara created a remarkable history by winning the gold medal for India. Thus, making the 19-year-old Avani, the first Indian woman to earn a Paralympic or Olympic gold medal.

(Image Credit: Athlete Sunil Antil/ Twitter)