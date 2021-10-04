Who Is Tom Brady? How Did He Achieve A Massive Milestone In NFL History?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady achieved a massive milestone during the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night to become the National Football League's all-time passing yardage leader. However, it was not an easy task for Brady as struggled in the rainy conditions much of the evening.

Tom Brady NFL record

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter. Tom Brady reached 80,358 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play. But, it was to reset his offense as it tried to get its first touchdown of the game.

Did Tom Brady break Drew Brees record?

When Tom Brady represented the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against his former team the New England Patriots, he became the NFL's career passing leader, surpassing the record of 80,358 yards set last year by Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback who retired at the end of the season. Brady now has 80,560 career yards passing. Brady had parted ways with New England Patriots in 2020 after having led them to six Super Bowl titles.

Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).

“So many great guys that have been friends for a long time. What a great game,” Brady said. “They got a really good football team. They made us earn it", he added.

At the same time, the NFL also went on to officially confirm that Tom Brady is the all-time passing yards leader. The news was confirmed by the National Football League on their Twitter handle.

(With AP Inputs)