Who Is Woody Johnson? Jets Owner Stands Accused Of Making Racist And Sexist Remarks

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is under investigation for allegedly making racist and sexual remarks while serving as the US President's ambassador to the United Kingdom. Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson, who has served as the United States' top envoy since August 2017, reportedly made racist comments about black men and even questioned the purpose of Black History Month. Johnson was also accused of making inappropriate comments on women's appearances at the embassy and public events. Johnson also said, allegedly, that he preferred working with women because they are "cheaper and work harder."

Who is Woody Johnson? Jets ownership

The 73-year-old businessman-turned-politician acquired the New York Jets in 2000 for a reported $635 million. Woody Johnson outbid Cablevision chairman Charles Dolan to become the majority owner of the Jets. The franchise is now valued at $3.2 billion. Multiple publications estimate Woody Johnson's net worth between $3.5 to $4.5 billion. Since becoming US' envoy to the UK in 2017, Johnson as not plated an active role with the franchise. His younger brother, Christopher Johnson, a minority owner of the Jets, has since assumed the role of chairman and CEO of the team. He has been handling the usual operations of the organisation.

Woody Johnson denies allegations, Jets back their owner

Amid the social media furore about the allegations against Johnson after CNN brought the case to light, the 73-year-old labelled them as 'false claims,' stating these accusations go against his longstanding record and values. Johnson also said he as 'at all times' followed the ethical rules of his office.

I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values. — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) July 22, 2020

The New York Jets also acknowledged the allegations in a statement issued this week. "Since the Johnson family became owners of the New York Jets, the organisation has consistently and actively supported, engaged and encouraged the development of many different social justice, diversity, women's, and inclusion initiatives," the statement read. "One of our fundamental principles is treating employees, players, coaches and fans with respect and dignity, regardless of their race, colour, religion, or gender. These principles have been established by the Johnson family, which Woody implemented in our organization over the past 20 years."

Statement from the #Jets on the Woody Johnson allegations: pic.twitter.com/nH4O6peMFW — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 22, 2020

Jets' safety Jamal Adams also addressed the ongoing controversy, tweeting "We need the right people at the top."

We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong! https://t.co/iMpPfHzRV9 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

Right is right. Wrong is wrong!

If u don't think this is wrong you're part of the problem not the solution. — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)