Who Is Zac Stacy? Former NFL Player Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-girlfriend

Former NFL player and New York Jets running back Zac Stacy was arrested by police on Thursday after a video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son emerged online.

According to a report by American media outlet NBC, Stacy's ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans had posted footage captured by two surveillance cameras inside her home on Facebook asking people to "please share" the episode since Zac Stacy was yet to be arrested.

Zac Stacy arrested for assaulting girlfriend

The video shared by Zac Stacy's former girlfriend shows him punching her in the head and throwing her into a TV while their infant son lay on the couch nearby. According to TMZ, Stacy's ex-girlfriend claimed that the incident was not a first and accused the ex-NFL player of assaulting her on numerous occasions.

"He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent," Kristin Evans wrote in a restraining order application, filed Monday in Florida, TMZ reported. "He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself," she added. Evans further said that despite calling the police, she downplayed the incident, telling them they were involved in a verbal argument.

Charges pressed against Zac Stacy

As per a report by NBC, Oakland Police Department in a statement, on Friday, said that Stacy left the scene as well as the state following the incident. After reviewing the footage, investigators managed to get an arrest warrant based on allegations of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The arrest warrant describes Stacy picking up Evans like "a rag doll." as she suffered injuries to her face, torso and legs.

The Oakland Police Department's arrest warrant mentions two previous alleged incidents: One on August 16 that it describes as a "verbal dispute," and another on September 26 when charges were filed for "possible domestic violence" but that police "were unable to locate Mr Stacy." As per the report, officials have charged Stacy with aggravated assault and criminal mischief, and if found guilty he will face over 15 years in prison.