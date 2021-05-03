Who Is Zach Wilson's Mom? Lisa Wilson Gains Popularity After Son's NFL Selection

Last week, the New York Jets picked quarterback Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. While Wilson was an expected picks by the Jets, many did not expect his mother to become the trending topic following the draft. The conversations only kept going on social media, many sharing his mother Liza Wilson's Instagram online. So fans have asked 'Who is Zach Wilson mom?' and why is the Lisa Wilson Instagram account popular.

Who is Zach Wilson mom?

While Zach Wilson was the second overall pick by the New York Jets on Thursday (Friday IST), the quarterback trended on Twitter for a completely different reason than what most expected – his mother. Twitter users were surprised when the camera covered his family, and ended up focusing on his mother Lisa Wilson. Fans commented on the Zach Wilson mom's pics -

The surprising break-out star of last night’s NFL Draft was the mom of BYU QB Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/sZmX6wxjP0 — Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) April 30, 2021

Cameraman focusing on Zach Wilson’s mom pic.twitter.com/uwjJSCyHyu — Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) April 30, 2021

Zach Wilson's mom giving off a real Stiffler's mom vibe... pic.twitter.com/hbqg9Covzy — Max DeMara (@SportsGuyTheMax) April 30, 2021

The mother-son duo also exchanged an emotional moment when they realized that they were going to choose him. Lisa herself boasts thousand and more followers on Instagram, where she shared more photos and videos from the special night. The family was understandably excited after the 2020 Draft.

“I’m going to give it everything I have. There’s not another team I’d want to play for besides the Jets,” Wilson said while speaking to the NFL Network. He added that they were going to be a special team. "We’re going for the Super Bowl".

Lisa Wilson instagram: Zach Wilson mom's pics

With over 5000 followers on IG, his mother posts often. Lisa shares multiple photos of herself at Wilson's games, supporting her son.

Zach Wilson contract: How much money will Zach Wilson earn?

According to recent reports, the Zach Wilson contract will be a four-year, $35.1 million one with the Jets. The deal will be fully guaranteed and will have also have a signing bonus worth $22.9 million. As per reports, his contract will be $6.4 million against the team's cap. While some details might be changed later, the contract will remain the basis of his rookie deal, which will also include a fifth-year player option. He will have to decide about that during May of his final year.

(Image credits: Zach Wilson Instagram)