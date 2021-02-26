Who Was John Geddert? Ex-gymnastics Coach Kills Himself After Being Charged With 24 Crimes

Former US gymnastic coach John Geddert was found dead on Thursday and is reported to have taken his own life, hours after being charged with sexual assault and human trafficking. The former gymnastics coach suicide comes after the 63-year-old was expected to appear before the court on Thursday, February 25. Geddert had ties with disgraced former gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. Here's a look at who was John Geddert, his death and his crimes.

John Geddert death: Who was John Geddert?

According to court documents filed in Michigan’s Eaton County as reported by The Guardian, John Geddert was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer. He was coach of the women’s team known as the ‘Fierce Five’ that won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London and the former owner of the Lansing-area Twistars USA Gymnastics Club for elite athletes where Larry Nassar treated gymnasts. The two sexaul assault cases stem from an incident in 2012, the report revealed.

John Geddert, owner of Twistars USA Gymnastics in Michigan has committed suicide shortly after being hit with 24 crimes, including human trafficking. In fact, only one of the charges was connected to Larry Nassar, meaning there's another entire horrible chapter of abuse here. — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) February 25, 2021

John Geddert’s attorney’s office confirmed to Reuters that the former gymnastics is deceased but declined further comment when asked about the circumstances surrounding his death. Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel said in a statement that John Geddert's death was a tragic one for everyone involved in the case. Nassar's office had claimed that the 63-year-old used his reputation as an Olympic-level coach and promised parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes.

Under the guise of coaching, Geddert created an environment which subjected multiple young women to abuse. He also neglected advice of medical doctors except that provided by Nassar, who served for around 20 years as Geddert’s team physician. Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics in January 2018.

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar has been given two prison sentences in Michigan of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years for molesting young female gymnasts. He is also serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions. Accoridng to a report by BBC, USA Gymnastics announced a plan to pay a $215 million settlement to the group of athletes abused by Nassar.

If the athletes accept the settlement, the insurers for Twistars, a Michigan-based gymnastics club where athletes said Nassar abused them, will also contribute an additional $2.1m (£1.6m) to the settlement amount. In May 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500m (£371m) to gymnasts who were abused Nassar. US Gymnastics had filed for bankruptcy in order to be able to resolve claims made by athletes, and will be solvent again if the planned settlement is confirmed.

